How many kids does Julian Sands have? All about his family as John Malkovich opens up on close friend's disappearance

Actor John Malkovich recently addressed the disappearance of Julian Sands while speaking at a press conference on February 20. He said that he was close to Sands and was a godfather to Julian’s first son from his marriage to Sarah.

He also mentioned:

“I introduced him to his second wife, and we have been close since we met in 1993 on the set of The Killing Fields. It’s a very sad event."

John and Julian have been close friends since they worked together in Thailand and resided together for some time following the split of Julian and Sarah Harvey.

Julian Sands is a father of three children

Julian Sands has gained recognition all these years for his appearances in various films and TV shows. But apart from that, he has been the father of three children following his marriage to Sarah Harvey and Evgenia Citkowitz.

Julian and Sarah tied the knot in 1984 and became the parents of a son, but separated in 1987. Sarah Harvey is a well-known journalist and author and has worked at the London Evening Standard in the past as an editor. The 61-year-old has also worked on BBC Radio 4, Today, Reader’s Digest, Daily Mail, and The Sunday Telegraph.

Sands then exchanged vows with Evgenia Citkowitz, who is also a journalist and author. Evgenia is known for her books like Ether and The Shades, and also contributed to publications like The London Magazine, The New York Times, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. The pair later welcomed two daughters.

Sands has always preferred to keep his children out of the spotlight. While speaking to The Guardian in 2019, he said that he wants to be remembered as an interesting and amusing father to his children.

Latest updates on Julian Sands’ missing case

Julian Sands has been missing for around one month (Image via Patrick McMullan/Getty Images)

Julian Sands has been missing since January 13 after he went for a hike to the California-based Mt. Baldy. The search for his current whereabouts is currently ongoing.

The latest update from the county sheriff’s department in Southern California states that they are hoping to find him soon but can't ensure the outcome.

A spokesperson stated:

“Conditions on Mt Baldy remain a danger, and our aviation division still patrols the area when they are available. We also plan to search the area by ground in the future."

Although the authorities have been trying to find Julian Sands for the last few days, their attempts have failed due to bad weather conditions. However, his car was found last month and his family members also decided to step in to find him.

The 65-year-old is known for his appearances in films like Arachnophobia, Naked Lunch, The Browning Version, The Medallion, Suspension of Disbelief, The Survivalist, and more.

He has also been featured on TV shows like The Sun Also Rises, Crazy in Love, The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest, Smallville, and others.

