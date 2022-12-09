What happened to Peter Cooper? Country musician and journalist dies aged 52

Well-known musician and journalist Peter Cooper recently passed away on Tuesday, December 6, at the age of 52. He died from complications from a head injury he sustained from an accident last week.

His family disclosed the news on social media, saying that he passed away in his sleep:

“We so appreciate the kind words and prayers you have offered over the past few days. Please know that they have provided Peter and us with much comfort. We will soon announce details about a celebration of life to take place in early 2023.”

Following the accident, Peter did not show any signs of improvement. The visitors, however, said that he was responding to the treatment he received.

Cooper’s friends can offer their donations instead of flowers to the Baker Cooper fund. The collected amount shall be sent to the Hall of Fame and Museum and help Cooper’s son pursue his education.

Peter Cooper pursued journalism before foraying into the world of music

Peter Cooper was initially worked in a Tennessee newspaper and later pursued a career in music (Image via jday15/Twitter)

Although Peter Cooper’s date of birth remains unknown, he was a native of South Carolina and finished his schooling in Washington, DC. He initially started his career as a journalist and later decided to pursue a career in the world of music.

Peter covered everything related to the music industry for the Tennessee newspaper until 2014. His writing style was praised by his seniors and colleagues. He later gained recognition for his work at the Country Music Hall of Fame and actively participated in their events while working in various departments.

As a musician, he collaborated with many artists and released albums like The Lloyd Green Album, The Master Sessions, and more. The albums received positive reviews from various publications and audiences. He became popular for working with Eric Brace on two albums.

Cooper received the Mission Door diploma from the Tom T. Hall School of Damn Good Songwriting. He joined the band of Todd Snider after leaving his job at a Tennessee newspaper, and the group performed on various occasions.

He had a short career as an author where he wrote a book, Johnny’s Cash & Charley’s Pride: Lasting Legends and Untold Adventures in Country Music. Bob Edwards described Cooper as a modern-day renaissance man.

His name was included in the list of 10 Most Interesting People by Nashville Arts & Entertainment Magazine. Peter Cooper performed in various places around the world with his band and as a solo artist. He also worked as a senior music writer at Nashville’s The Tennessean and was a senior lecturer at the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University.

Despite being a well-known personality, he did not have a Wikipedia page, due to which detailed information on his career is not available. Peter Cooper’s survivors include his ex-wife Charlotte, father Wiley Cooper, stepfather Al Smuzynski, stepmother Emily Cooper, brother Chris Cooper, sister-in-law Jessie Swigger, nephew Jack Cooper, and niece Madeline Cooper.

