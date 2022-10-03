“Closer to being over all that”: Louis Tomlinson opens up about strained friendship with Zayn Malik

Louis Tomlinson recently spoke about his relationship with Zayn Malik. While appearing on The Zach Sang Show, Tomlison was asked if he was still on good terms with Malik, who left One Direction in 2015.

Tomlinson replied and said:

“You’d have to ask him. I could be wrong, but I believe I said, when you asked me a similar question [last time]… I believe I said I don’t think I’m mature enough to get over what’s frustrated me in that relationship. I don’t know if I’m mature enough now, but I’m definitely closer to being over all that.”

He added that there have been a few moments in the last few years where he thought about Malik and tried to contact him. Sang recalled that Malik had been posting One Direction covers that had been liked by Tomlinson and Louis jokingly replied that Sang has done his research. Tomlinson appreciated Malik as a singer and continued:

“I wasn’t just liking it for the sake of liking it. It was a nice feeling cause in the past he’s said what he’s said about the band, and I understand some of what he was saying. For me, in those videos, it showed he was reflecting. It showed he was thinking about those times. Of course, at the same time, showing off his incredible voice.”

Louis Tomlinson mentioned that it is possible to rekindle his friendship with Zayn Malik one day, but it will happen at the right time. He also mentioned that social media is the only helpful medium for the same.

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s feud explained

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik's dispute started in 2015 (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik’s feud began a long time ago in 2015 following Malik's exit from the much-loved band One Direction. Soon after, Malik was spotted working with Naughty Boy, which made Tomlinson unhappy and he reacted to the same on Twitter.

Louis wrote:

“Wow @NaughtyBoyMusic you’re so inconsiderate pal, seriously how f**king old are you? Grow up! #masterofallwisdom.”

However, Naughty Boy and Malik did not respond to the tweet. While a few rumors about a dispute between Tomlinson and Malik began to spread, Naughty Boy posted a picture of him and Malik, which added fuel to the fire. Tomlinson mocked the same by writing:

“Remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha! Some people still do Ha!”

Naughty Boy eventually decided to reply to Louis' comments and also made a few attacks on him as he took a jab at the artist's ability to sing. Zayn Malik intervened and answered Tomlinson by saying:

“Remember when you had a life and stopped making b***y comments about mine?”

The feud continued and Malik did the unexpected by slamming Naughty Boy in a few tweets by telling him to stop pretending that they are friends since no one knows him. Although he did not respond directly, Naught Boy mentioned in an interview that he could deal with what Malik said. However, he added that what upset him was that Malik was aware of the hurt that he had to endure for him.

Zayn Malik later disclosed that he was pursuing a solo career by signing a record deal with RCA Records.

