Raquel Welch children: All about her family as glamorous movie legend dies aged 82

Popular actress Raquel Welch passed away on February 15 at the age of 82. She was famous for her performances in Fantastic Voyage, 100 Rifles, Hannie Caulder, and more. Her family disclosed that she was suffering from an illness that eventually led to her death.

Actor and wrestler Mick Foley paid tribute to Welch on Facebook by posting a picture of her. In the caption, he recalled seeing a poster of her while he was walking in Lake George in 1969. Describing Welch as the "most beautiful woman" he had ever seen. Mick wrote:

“I was just looking at her from a purely aesthetic standpoint, like I was gazing at the most beautiful painting in the world.”

Foley recalled that before the age of VCRs and DVDs, he used to enjoy Welch’s performances on screen and mentioned Mother Jugs and Speed, Three Musketeers, and Mork and Mindy as some of her best works. He ended the post by writing:

“That fascination never really ended either… I don’t remember Raquel ever looking older, just more beautiful with each passing year. She was a legend among legends – and she will be missed.”

Raquel Welch was a mother of two children

Raquel Welch was a mother of two children from her first marriage (Image via Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

Raquel Welch was the mother of two kids, who were born following her marriage to James Welch in May 1959. The duo’s divorce was finalized in 1964.

Welch's son Damon was born on November 6, 1959. Over the years, he has been spotted with his mother at different events, including the 1974 Academy Awards, the 1987 Annual Emmy Awards, and the premiere of Crocodile Dundee II in 1988.

The mother-son duo were also seen together when Raquel was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1996.

Damon eventually tied the knot with Rebecca, the daughter of cricket player Fred Trueman.

Raquel’s daughter Tahnee Welch was born on December 26, 1961, and is currently a model and actress. She made her acting debut with the 1971 film, Sin, followed by the 1984 romantic comedy film, Amarsi un po.

She has appeared in various other films like Cocoon, Sleeping Beauty, Lethal Obsession, Falcon Crest, and more.

Tahnee also had a successful career as a model and has been featured on the covers of magazines like Playboy, American Vogue, Italian Vogue, British GQ, Interview, and more.

Raquel Welch was featured in different films and TV shows

Raquel Welch became popular for her performance as Cora Peterson in the 1966 science fiction adventure film, Fantastic Voyage. She was also known for her performances in films like Fathom, 100 Rifles, Flareup, The Beloved, Kansas City Bomber, Animal, and more.

Welch made her television debut with the ABC variety show, The Hollywood Palace. She even appeared in some stage plays like Raquel and the World of Sid and Marty Krofft, Woman of the Year, The Millionaires, and Victor/Victoria.

She was then featured on TV shows like Saturday Night Live, The Muppet Show, The Legend of Walks Far Woman, Scandal in a Small Town, Evening Shade, Central Park West, and more.

