Who is Rich Dollaz baby mother? All about his family and daughter, Ashley Trowers in wake of latter's arrest

Ashley Trowers, daughter of Rich Dollaz and Miracle Kay Hall, was recently arrested after being accused of aggravated assault. She was booked into the Shelby County Jail but has since been released.

TMZ reported that her ex-boyfriend. Demiah Tatum met her at a gas station where she had just joined as an employee. Trowers was scared to see Tatum coming towards her as a restraining order was already issued against him a long time ago.

Trahuna🦋 @itstrahuna Rich Dollaz daughter Ashley Trowers has a restraining order on her child’s father but still was arrested because she shot at him after he approached her while she was at work (also stating she doesn’t know how he figured where she worked) violating that restraining order Rich Dollaz daughter Ashley Trowers has a restraining order on her child’s father but still was arrested because she shot at him after he approached her while she was at work (also stating she doesn’t know how he figured where she worked) violating that restraining order 😭😭

Although Trowers attempted to escape the spot, she was caught by Tatum, and Yates and Ashley saw that someone was trying to reach for a gun in the vehicle where Tatum and Yates arrived.

Trowers shot at the vehicle and when cops arrived after receiving a call, Yates stated that Tatum was trying to give some money to Trowers.

Ashley Trowers is well-known for her appearances in Love & Hip Hop: New York

Born on June 29, 1999, Ashley Trowers has been featured in three seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York and has gained recognition as the daughter of Rich Dollaz and Miracle Kay Hall.

She has been appearing on the show since 2016 and initially made a guest appearance in the sixth season. She shifts to New York and discloses to Rich that she is no longer a virgin. This makes her mother angry as she is strict about such things.

Rich Dollaz is the father of Ashley Trowers (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Ashley Trowers played a supporting role in the following season where she rejected her father's relationship with Jade and asked him to find someone else for himself.

She made a guest appearance in Season 9 which featured her family struggling when her mother was sent to prison for shooting her husband following a dispute.

Love & Hip Hop: New York has aired for 10 seasons with 143 episodes from March 6, 2011 to March 9, 2020. The show initially received a positive response, but the reception has been negative for the following seasons.

The 19-year-old finished her schooling at Cardova High School and has three siblings. She has not revealed a lot of details about her personal life so far.

Rich Dollaz is a popular music executive and TV personality

Rich Dollaz is known as the CEO of Dollaz Unlimited and is well-connected with some popular faces from the music industry. He was initially an intern at Bad Boy Records when he started his career and then joined Universal Music.

He has appeared on Love & Hip Hop: New York and is the manager of singer and rapper Olivia. According to a few reports, he was arrested in 2011 for double marking in front of a police station and failing to pay child support for his daughter.

He has not revealed anything about his parents or childhood and was dating Erica Mena and Moniece Slaughter in the past.

Poll : 0 votes