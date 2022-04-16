Who is Bankroll Freddie? Quality Control rapper arrested on gun and drug charges

Bankroll Freddie recently got in trouble with the law after cops pulled him over for speeding and arrested him. According to Crittenden County Sheriff's Office jail records, Freddie was booked for resisting arrest, drug and firearm possession, and speeding on April 14.

Arkansas State Police said they pulled the rapper over on Interstate 55 and officers reportedly found guns and narcotics in his pickup truck. Reports say that he is being held on a $2,870 bond and is now in FBI custody.

Ƙℓαяиα Ƙωɛɛи @____PiNK__ 🤣 Chile! Bankroll Freddie “made it out the hood” with his rap career and done got arrested for drugs and firearmsChile! Bankroll Freddie “made it out the hood” with his rap career and done got arrested for drugs and firearms 😭🤣😭 Chile!

Yuriy Andriyashchuk🇺🇦 @YuriyATL twitter.com/hiphopvibe1/st… Hip-HopVibe.com @HipHopVibe1 Bankroll Freddie is in FBI custody, after arrest for guns and drugs charges, in Arkansas hip-hopvibe.com/news/bankroll-… Bankroll Freddie is in FBI custody, after arrest for guns and drugs charges, in Arkansas hip-hopvibe.com/news/bankroll-… Bankroll Freddie got arrested in Arkansas last night, after getting pulled over & getting caught with guns & drugs. He’s in FBI custody, despite his bond amount being so low. He blew up last year, with his Pop It single, ft. Megan Thee Stallion. I have more info on @HipHopVibe1 Bankroll Freddie got arrested in Arkansas last night, after getting pulled over & getting caught with guns & drugs. He’s in FBI custody, despite his bond amount being so low. He blew up last year, with his Pop It single, ft. Megan Thee Stallion. I have more info on @HipHopVibe1. twitter.com/hiphopvibe1/st…

Everything known about Bankroll Freddie

Bankroll Freddie is a well-known rapper (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Bankroll Freddie is currently signed to Quality Control Music and Motown Records. The Helena, Arkansas native shifted to Conway, Arkansas with his mother after his cousin was shot and killed in 2009.

Also known as Freddie Gladney III, he graduated from Conway High School in 2013. He began his career in 2017 and released the freestyle piece Lil Baby and created a freestyle over Act Up, a song by City Girls under Quality Control.

He released a single, Drip Like This, in 2019 and a mixtape Saved by the Bales the same year. The single received positive reviews after which he joined Quality Control's label. He then released another single, Lil Mama, in November 2019.

Freddie's next album was Trap to Rap featuring Moneybagg Yo, Lil Yachty, Young Dolph, Lil Baby, and Trapboy Freddy, and it was released in 2020. He then signed with Motown Records and released a track titled Add It Up in January 2021.

His second single was Pop It, featuring Megan Thee Stallion, which was released in 2021. The single was from his album, Big Bank, and it featured EST Gee, 2 Chainz, Young Scooter, PnB Rock, Young Dolph, BIG30, and Gucci Mane.

Freddie is a resident of Little Rock, Arkansas, and wears a diamond-encrusted ring on his pinkie in the shape of the state of Arkansas. While speaking to a news outlet, he said that he has five children, although more details related to his personal life are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Sabika