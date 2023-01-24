“She had priests coming”: Daughter claims Nancy Pelosi performed ‘exorcism’ at home after Paul Pelosi attack

Politician Nancy Pelosi's daughter Alexandra Pelosi recently made some revelations that grabbed the attention of the internet. Alexandra stated that her mother performed an exorcism when her husband became the victim of a brutal attack in October 2022.

While speaking to The New York Times, Alexandra said that the exorcism happened at their house on Thanksgiving. She added that her mother was feeling guilty as her husband was attacked by someone whose real target was Nancy:

"I think that weighed really heavy on her soul. I think she felt really guilty. I think that really broke her. Over Thanksgiving, she had priests coming, trying to have an exorcism of the house and having prayer services. He's a strong person, athletic. This has been tough. It's going to be about three or four more months before he's really back to normal."

However, the pastor of St. Vincent de Paul Church and Pelosi's local parish Father Arturo Albano denied Alexandra's claims. Speaking to The Post, Albano said that no exorcism was performed at Pelosi's house.

Nancy Pelosi's husband was attacked on October 28, 2022

An unknown individual entered Paul Pelosi's residence in San Francisco and was reportedly searching for Nancy Pelosi. However, he ended up attacking Paul with a hammer, following which the latter suffered multiple injuries.

Paul Pelosi had to he hospitalized after being attacked by a hammer (Image via Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Paul was immediately taken to the hospital where he had to undergo surgery. Nancy revealed a few days later that Paul was recovering slowly and he was discharged on November 3, 2022.

He made his first public appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors following the incident and had to hide his injuries with a hat.

42-year-old David DePape was arrested at the scene of crime. He had some mental health issues and also shared several controversial posts on social media. While speaking to the San Francisco Police Department, DePape said that he was planning to take Nancy hostage and also kidnap and interrogate her.

Police officers also searched DePape's garage from where they managed to find two hammers, a sword, and rubber and cloth gloves. DePape revealed during a police interview that he entered the house by breaking the doors at the back of the house.

When he was arrested, police officers searched his bag and found zip ties, duct tape, rope, a hammer, rubber, and cloth gloves. When the attack happened, Nancy was in Washington, D.C., and when DePape entered her house, he asked Paul about Nancy's whereabouts. Paul replied by saying that she was not at home and DePape then stated that he would wait.

DePape recently pleaded not guilty to accusations linked to murder and assault. He will be taken to court again on February 23, 2022.

In brief, about Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi was the 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives twice and currently represents California's 11th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives.

She was the leader of the House Democrats until this year and was named "Speaker Emerita" by the Steering and Policy Committee of the House Democratic Caucus in November last year.

Nancy Pelosi and Paul Pelosi tied the knot in September 1963. The duo are parents to five children. Paul is a famous businessman and the owner of the real estate and venture capital investment company, Financial Leasing Services, Inc. and the former owner of the football team, Sacramento Mountain Lions.

