What happened to Lil Tjay? Fans extend support as rapper undergoes emergency surgery after reportedly getting shot

Lil Tjay recently underwent emergency surgery after being shot in New Jersey. However, there has been no confirmation regarding the exact location where Tjay was shot since the incident was reported in two places, a Chipotle restaurant and a gas station. Another individual has also been injured, whose identity remains unknown.

The rapper’s representatives have not disclosed anything about his current condition.

According to a statement by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Edgewater Police Department, further details about the incident will be revealed soon.

Fans react to Lil Tjay getting shot

Lil Tjay is currently trending online after being shot. Prosecutor Mark Musella issued a statement stating that a 911 call was made to the cops at midnight after which they rushed to the Promenade where they found an individual with several gunshot wounds.A second person was also discovered with a gunshot wound at the Exxon station.

As soon as the news went viral online, fans became worried about their favorite artist and sent their best wishes via social media.

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges 🏽 🏽 Not Lil TJay y’all pray for bro Not Lil TJay y’all pray for bro 🙏🏽🙏🏽

jon jon @inked_skeleton Lil tjay definitely knew something was going to happen to him Lil tjay definitely knew something was going to happen to him https://t.co/O2kijEu8rL

Eren Neaga @TheNamesNVM Lil TJay being shot is the most random shit I’ve heard this week Lil TJay being shot is the most random shit I’ve heard this week

prab @Prap747 Already lost Pop Smoke, can't afford to lose Lil Tjay man.... Already lost Pop Smoke, can't afford to lose Lil Tjay man.... https://t.co/Hi7HuAkCSu

Day @davisadayy “Envious” same thing Lil Tjay said on his story… he saw it coming “Envious” same thing Lil Tjay said on his story… he saw it coming https://t.co/x4ZqX62Yoj

Speedy Recovery twitter.com/rap/status/153… RapTV @Rap JUST IN: Lil TJay is going into emergency surgery after being shot multiple times last night JUST IN: Lil TJay is going into emergency surgery after being shot multiple times last night 🙏💔 https://t.co/F0z47siXZN there’s no chance we can lose Lil Tjay, such a talent.Speedy Recovery there’s no chance we can lose Lil Tjay, such a talent.Speedy Recovery🙏 twitter.com/rap/status/153…

SK⚡️ @raptalksk prayers up for lil tjay, i really hope he pulls through. terrible news man :( prayers up for lil tjay, i really hope he pulls through. terrible news man :(

French Montana @FrencHMonTanA 🏽 pray for my lil bro lil Tjay pray for my lil bro lil Tjay 🙏🏽

Day @davisadayy Lil Tjay , you strong man Lil Tjay , you strong man 🙏 https://t.co/CvpuSLSstd

The suspects have not been identified and investigation is ongoing at the moment. The story is still developing, and we might get more information in the upcoming days.

About Lil Tjay

Also known as Tione Jayden Merritt, Lil Tjay began his career by releasing songs on SoundCloud in 2016. He also performed at the Coast 2 Coast Live NYC All Ages Edition in 2018.

After Tjay released his single Brothers and was signed to Columbia Records, he became quite popular. He released his first EP, No Comparison, in 2018. He was then featured in Polo G’s song Pop Out in 2019, which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Lil Tjay began his musical career in 2016 (Image via Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Tjay released yet another EP in 2019 titled F.N., followed by his first album True 2 Myself that same year. His next single 20/20 reached the Billboard Hot 100, and he then released another EP, State of Emergency, in 2020. Tjay was also featured in one of the singles from Pop Smoke’s debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

The 21-year-old collaborated with 6lack and released a single, Calling My Phone, in February 2021. He then collaborated with Polo G and Fivio Foreign for another single, Headshot, which was released in March 2021. A single from his third studio album, Not In The Mood, released in October 2021.

Tjay teased another single, In My Head, in March 2022, which was released in April 2022. He then announced his upcoming EP, Strictly 4 My Fans, the same month.

