Who was Gina Lollobrigida married to? All about her husband and only son as Italian film legend dies aged 95

Italian actress, photojournalist, and politician Gina Lollobrigida recently passed away on January 16, 2023, at the age of 95. Musician Al Di Meola paid tribute to Lollobrigida on Facebook, writing that she was the first movie star he remembers. He continued:

“Maybe around 20 years ago, I played a show in Rome and as I am playing I notice Gina in the first row! Wow! I stopped, went to the edge of the stage and said are you ? She smiled at me and nodded yes! She was delighted and I just couldn’t believe she was sitting there. And that’s my Gina Lollobrigida story.”

The official Facebook page of the late actor Humphrey Bogart also paid tribute to Gina and wrote that she appeared opposite Bogart in Beat the Devil. The post stated:

“She had an amazing career and a fascinating life, and with her passing we lost one of the last remaining living links to Hollywood’s Golden Age.”

Gina’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, although she was hospitalized at the time.

Gina Lollobrigida was married to Milko Skofic

In 1949, Gina Lollobrigida married Milko Skofic, a doctor and her manager. Their son Milko Skofic Jr was born in July 1957. The pair shifted to Toronto in 1960.

Skofic also appeared in the film, Anna of Brooklyn, released in 1958. The couple divorced in 1971 after splitting in 1966. Gina then got engaged to businessman Javier Rigau y Rafols in October 2006 but they split two months later. They were, however, declared married, as per several media reports.

In 2013, Gina filed a lawsuit against Javier, alleging that he had married a woman pretending to be her.

Gina also claimed that Javier tried to get power of attorney from her for his benefit. She lost the case in 2017 and ''their marriage'' eventually ended in 2019.

Gina Lollobrigida was famous for her appearances in films and TV shows

Born on July 4, 1927, Gina Lollobrigida appeared in various films like Lucia di Lammermoor, This Wine of Love, Black Eagle, and more. She gained recognition for her work in the romantic comedy film Bread, Love and Dreams, released in 1953.

Gina was also popular for her performance in the 1953 adventure comedy film, Beat the Devil. She continued to appear on other shows like Flesh Will Surrender, A Tale of Five Cities, Four Ways Out, Attention! Bandits!, The Wayward Wife, Woman of Rome, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Come September, Mad Sea, and more.

Lollobrigida portrayed the role of Carla Lucci in two episodes of the ABC romantic comedy-drama series, The Love Boat. As a photojournalist, she photographed various actors, entrepreneurs, and other well-known people. She ran for the Senate of the Republic last year but was unsuccessful.

