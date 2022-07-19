What time will Anything's Possible air on Prime Video? Release date, trailer and more about the film

Billy Porter's directorial debut Anything's Possible is set to drop on Amazon Prime Video on July 22, 2022 at 12 am ET. Originally titled What If?, the coming-of-age romantic comedy was written by promising screenwriter Ximena/ Alvaro Garcia Lecuona.

It was produced by United Artists Releasing and made its world premiere on July 14 at the LGBTQ film festival Outfest. As the festival celebrated its 40th anniversary, it also presented Billy Porter with its highest honor, which is the Outfest achievement award.

Headlined by Eva Reign as the transgender girl Kelsa, the film stars Abubakr Ali as her romantic interest, a cisgender boy named Khal. Anything's Possible will follow the blossoming romance between teenagers, complete with tension, butterflies, and the innocent passion associated with young love.

What time will Anything's Possible release and where can you watch it?

Billy Porter's Anything's Possible was initially set for a theatrical release. However, due to the low budget, the makers decided to release it on a streaming platform instead of competing on the big screen. The film's production wrapped up in only 25 days, with a total budget of $10 million.

For viewers looking forward to the LGBTQ coming-of-age Gen Z romcom, July 22, 2022 is the date. According to the Amazon press site, this is a U.S.-only release, which means viewers outside of the U.S. won't find it on the platform.

The film's U.S.-only release also affects the release time. While global originals premiere at midnight GMT, the U.S.-only releases premiere at midnight ET, which means viewers on the West Coast might be able to catch the film earlier at 9 pm PT on July 21.

What is Anything's Possible about?

The plot follows high school teenagers Kelsa and Khal, who spark a romance after being paired up in art class to paint each other's portraits. What makes this different from any other threadbare romcom is the bold, relevant, and intersectional LGBTQ representation, as Kelsa is a black transgender girl who dates a cisgender boy.

Much like the real world, the film portrays obstacles faced by couples in a queer love story. While Kelsa and Khal navigate the first touches, butterflies, and shy conversations of a blossoming romance, they also face the bullies at their school who are not accepting of their romance.

These obstacles, however, do not hinder Kelsa and Khal's romance, and they stand tall in the face of problems as they walk hand-in-hand into the school. What's great about Anything's Possible is that it's not another LGBTQ film focusing on the struggles, trauma, and tragedies of the community for shock value.

The film celebrates pride and queerness, and the happiness that comes with being able to own one's identity and grow with it. In an interview with Variety, Billy Porter explained,

"This is an aspirational story. It’s almost like a fairytale. We know that. It’s a look at what we can be. That’s what we as artists get to do — look at what we can be and what we should be."

Anything's Possible: Trailer and more

The trailer for Anything's Possible was released on June 2, 2022, on Prime Video's YouTube channel. It offered a first look at Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali in their roles and the romance that blossoms between their characters. From the looks of it, the film appears to be a fresh and relatable take on queer love stories.

Anything's Possible is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 22, 2022. Tune in to celebrate LGBTQ representation with Billy Porter's wholesome coming-of-age romantic comedy.

