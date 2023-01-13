What happened to Lisa Marie Presley? Tributes pour in as Elvis Presley's daughter dies aged 54

Well-known singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Presley recently passed away following a cardiac arrest on January 12 at the age of 54. Her mother Priscilla confirmed the news and stated:
"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."
Actress Leah Remini paid tribute to Lisa on Facebook by posting a picture and writing:
"Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley and Harper, are in my prayers."
Paramedics were called to Lisa's residence on Thursday after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was found unresponsive in her bedroom and soon after, her ex-husband Danny Keough arrived home after dropping the kids off at school. Danny performed CPR until the paramedics arrived.
Lisa was given one epinephrine shot and was immediately hospitalized. She had been complaining about stomach pains since Thursday morning, which kept getting worse.
"So very sad": Netizens mourn Lisa Marie Presley's death
Lisa Marie Presley gained recognition over the years for her flawless work in the music industry. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:
Lisa Marie Presley was famous for her albums and singles
Born on February 1, 1968, Lisa was the daughter of the late singer and actor Elvis Presley, and actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley. She started her career in the music industry with her first album, To Whom It May Concern, in April 2003. It featured 11 singles and reached the top of the Billboard charts.
This was followed by her second album, Now What, in April 2005. It grabbed the 9th position on the Billboard 200 and was released with a Parental Advisory warning along with an edited version. However, the edited version is only available today on offline and online platforms.
Lisa's third album was titled Storm & Grace. Released in May 2012, it included 11 singles and was trending on the Canadian Albums Chart, US Billboard 200, and US Billboard Rock Albums. Lisa was also popular for her singles like Lights Out, Sinking In, Dirty Laundry, Idiot, In the Ghetto, You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet and I Love You Because.
Lisa Marie Presley was also known for her charity work where she was involved with The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation for a long time. She collaborated with Oprah Winfrey's Angel Network, which helped victims of hurricane Katrina. She was a patron of a charity called Dream Factory in 2011.
Lisa is survived by her daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Riley Keough.