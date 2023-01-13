What happened to Lisa Marie Presley? Tributes pour in as Elvis Presley's daughter dies aged 54

Well-known singer and songwriter Lisa Marie Presley recently passed away following a cardiac arrest on January 12 at the age of 54. Her mother Priscilla confirmed the news and stated:

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Leah Remini @LeahRemini I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley.



Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think.



May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now.



Actress Leah Remini paid tribute to Lisa on Facebook by posting a picture and writing:

Paramedics were called to Lisa's residence on Thursday after she suffered a cardiac arrest. She was found unresponsive in her bedroom and soon after, her ex-husband Danny Keough arrived home after dropping the kids off at school. Danny performed CPR until the paramedics arrived.

Lisa was given one epinephrine shot and was immediately hospitalized. She had been complaining about stomach pains since Thursday morning, which kept getting worse.

"So very sad": Netizens mourn Lisa Marie Presley's death

Lisa Marie Presley gained recognition over the years for her flawless work in the music industry. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Gabby @gbluebelle I’m numbed. Completely shattered. She was one of my favorite human beings. I loved her music. I loved her charisma. Her charm. Her heart. She had her daddy’s heart. She got to see her father being honored the right way. I love you. And I’ll miss you. #LisaMariePresley I’m numbed. Completely shattered. She was one of my favorite human beings. I loved her music. I loved her charisma. Her charm. Her heart. She had her daddy’s heart. She got to see her father being honored the right way. I love you. And I’ll miss you. #LisaMariePresley https://t.co/DGAUGtekpj

Paul 🍎 @HeathenOnEarth_



Her last interview only two days ago at the Golden Globes. RIP Lisa Marie Presley.Her last interview only two days ago at the Golden Globes. RIP Lisa Marie Presley.Her last interview only two days ago at the Golden Globes. 😢 https://t.co/DVyMEdwZQE

Lydia Cornell @LydiaCornell Rest in peace Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman' ~ my heart goes out to her mother Priscilla, her children and family. She is with Benjamin and Elvis Heartbreaking.Rest in peace Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman' ~ my heart goes out to her mother Priscilla, her children and family.She is with Benjamin and Elvis Heartbreaking. 💔😢 Rest in peace Lisa Marie Presley, Daughter of Elvis and Priscilla, 54: 'The Most Strong and Loving Woman' ~ my heart goes out to her mother Priscilla, her children and family. ❤️🙏✨✨✨ She is with Benjamin and Elvis ✨ https://t.co/4I6MzdAqbn

Tyler Yzaguirre @realtyleryz Rest in peace Lisa Marie Presley. Only 54 -- too soon. Rest in peace Lisa Marie Presley. Only 54 -- too soon. https://t.co/d8ljPHT8ui

ᖇ. ᔕᑕOTT ᔕIᑕᗩᖇIO 2.0 @SicarioScott RIP

- Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Daughter of Elvis, Dies After Cardiac Arrest. RIP - Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Daughter of Elvis, Dies After Cardiac Arrest. https://t.co/JrhX3P22Uk

Juanita Broaddrick @atensnut Oh my heavens. Lisa Marie Presley has died at age 54. How very Sad. Prayers to her family. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Oh my heavens. Lisa Marie Presley has died at age 54. How very Sad. Prayers to her family. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/c13mNOnV5I

Charlie Daniels @CharlieDaniels Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Our prayers are with her mother and her loved ones. - CD, Jr. Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Our prayers are with her mother and her loved ones. - CD, Jr. https://t.co/6CZCXYPIXW

Eric Alper 🎧 @ThatEricAlper Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — has died at 54. She just attended the Golden Globes and recently wrote a heartbreaking essay about her grief following her son Benjamin Keough’s death by suicide in 2020.

Rest in peace, Lisa Marie. Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — has died at 54. She just attended the Golden Globes and recently wrote a heartbreaking essay about her grief following her son Benjamin Keough’s death by suicide in 2020.Rest in peace, Lisa Marie. https://t.co/55u5uFY4Ib

Lisa Marie Presley was famous for her albums and singles

Born on February 1, 1968, Lisa was the daughter of the late singer and actor Elvis Presley, and actress and businesswoman Priscilla Presley. She started her career in the music industry with her first album, To Whom It May Concern, in April 2003. It featured 11 singles and reached the top of the Billboard charts.

This was followed by her second album, Now What, in April 2005. It grabbed the 9th position on the Billboard 200 and was released with a Parental Advisory warning along with an edited version. However, the edited version is only available today on offline and online platforms.

Lisa Marie Presley released her first studio album in 2003 (Image via Jun Sato/Getty Images)

Lisa's third album was titled Storm & Grace. Released in May 2012, it included 11 singles and was trending on the Canadian Albums Chart, US Billboard 200, and US Billboard Rock Albums. Lisa was also popular for her singles like Lights Out, Sinking In, Dirty Laundry, Idiot, In the Ghetto, You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet and I Love You Because.

Lisa Marie Presley was also known for her charity work where she was involved with The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation for a long time. She collaborated with Oprah Winfrey's Angel Network, which helped victims of hurricane Katrina. She was a patron of a charity called Dream Factory in 2011.

Lisa is survived by her daughters Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, and Riley Keough.

