Who did Diane McBain play in Batman? Tributes pour in as Elvis Presley co-star dies aged 81

Surfside 6 star Diane McBain passed away on Wednesday, December 21, at the age of 81. She was known for portraying Pinkie Pinkston, a friend of Bruce Wayne, in the second season of ABC's Batman.

McBain's friend Michael Gregg Michaud first disclosed the news, stating that she died from liver cancer.

Actress BarBara Luna expressed her grief on social media and wrote that it is a huge loss for the entertainment industry. She even recalled the moment they worked together and wrote that she met McBain while visiting her friend Van Williams on the set of Surfside 6. She ended the post by writing,

"My deep condolence to her son Evan Burke & family. Rest in peace Ms Diane…. You're now one of the angels."

The actress is survived by her son Evan and goddaughter Mary.

Netizens pay tribute to Diane McBain on Twitter

Diane McBain gained recognition for her frequent appearances in films and TV shows. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

Diane McBain was known for her collaborations with Warner Bros.

Born on May 18, 1941, McBain developed an interest in films when she was a kid. She received her biggest break by joining Warner Bros. when a talent scout from the production company saw her perform in a high school stage play.

Following her appearances on a few TV shows, she became popular for her appearances in the Western series, Maverick, and the detective drama, Sunset Strip. She made her film debut with the 1960 historical drama Ice Palace. The film failed to receive decent feedback and was a box office failure.

McBain still had a successful career on television and appeared on TV shows like The Alaskans, Bourbon Street Beat, Lawman, and more. She was known for playing the role of Daphne Dutton in the ABC series Surfside 6. The character was a socialite who had a berth alongside the SurfSide houseboat for her yacht, the Daffy II.

McBain quickly rose to fame after being given a role on Surfside 6 and starring in more films that included 1966's Spinout with Elvis Presley. She came to be known for films like Parrish, Claudelle Inglish, Black Gold, The Caretakers, and Mary, Mary.

The actress also made guest appearances on various TV shows like Bob Hope Presents the Chrysler Theatre, Vacation Playhouse, Arrest and Trial, Burke's Law, and more.

Her next collaboration was with American International Pictures in three films. She took a break from acting in the 70s but made appearances on a few projects like Wicked, Wicked, The Wild Season, The Deathhead Virgin, Police Story, Marcus Welby M.D., Hawaii Five-O, Matt Houston, Crazy Like a Fox, and more.

Starting from the 90s, she appeared in several popular films and TV shows like Puppet Master 5, Medicine Woman, Invisible Mom II, Strong Medicine, and more.

