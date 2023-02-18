Who is Stella Stevens's son? All about Andrew Stevens as he confirms death of his mother, aged 84

Stella Stevens recently passed away from complications of Alzheimer's disease on February 17 in Los Angeles. She was 84 years old when her son confirmed the news of her demise.

Guitarist Bruce Kulick paid tribute to Stevens on Facebook by sharing a few pictures of Stevens featuring the roles she has played in all these years and wrote that she was his brother's partner for a long time. The caption also stated:

"She is finally reunited with Bob today. She starred in many movies I love. It was very special for my family and I to know her personally. RIP Stells, 1938-2023."

The official Facebook page of musician Bobby Darin also expressed their grief at Stevens' demise and wrote that she and Darin were featured in the Paramount John Cassavetes drama Too Late Blues. The post continued:

"Stella Stevens, in an interview for Cinema Retro, stated "Paramount had promised me that my next film would be with Montgomery Clift, but he was too sick to play [in it], so they got Bobby for the role, and he was excellent as Ghost." Our deepest condolences go out to her family. Rest in peace Stella."

Stella is survived by her son Andrew and three grandchildren – Amelia, Aubrey, and Samuel.

Stella Stevens had a son from her first marriage

Stella Stevens' son is a film producer and director and also an actor (Image via Ron Gallela/Getty Images)

Stella Stevens first tied the knot aged 16 with electrician Noble Herman Stephens and the pair separated in 1957. Two years before their split, the duo became the parents of a son, Andrew Stevens.

Andrew Stevens is a famous actor, producer, and director. Andrew began his career as an actor in the 1975 comedy film Shampoo. The Hal Ashby-directed movie was well-received by viewers and critics and did well at the box office.

Andrew continued to appear in various other films like Massacre at Central High, Vigilante Force, The Boys in Company C, The Rebels, The Seduction, Terror in the Aisles, Hollywood Wives, The Terror Within, The Terror Within 2, Night Eyes 2, Night Eyes 3, and more.

The 67-year-old developed an interest in becoming a producer and director of films, and he joined Franchise Pictures as the President/CEO in the 90s. He previously worked with Royal Oaks Entertainment and Sunset Films International and has been the head of Andrew Stevens Entertainment and Stevens Entertainment Group.

He has been the producer of various films like The Big Kahuna, Animal Factory, The Marksman, Black Dawn, Walking Tall: The Payback, Walking Tall: Lone Justice, Mongolian Death Worm, and more.

Stella Stevens was featured in different films and TV shows

Stella Stevens appeared in a few plays while studying at Memphis State University. She soon made her film debut with Say One for Me in 1959 and the following year, she also made her television debut with Alfred Hitchcock Presents, where she appeared in only one episode.

Stella was known for her performances in films like The Blue Angel, Man-Trap, The Nutty Professor, The Secret of My Success, Sol Madrid, The Poseidon Adventure, The Nutt House, Blessed and more.

Stevens was also cast on various TV shows that included General Electric Theater, In Broad Daylight, Banacek, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, Night Court, General Hospital, and others.

