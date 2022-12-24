Who is Sonstar Peterson? All about Tory Lanez's parents as his father wildly protests rapper's guilty verdict

Following Tory Lanez's guilty verdict, his father, Sonstar Peterson was unsatisfied and protested outside the court. Tory was one of the accused in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting incident.

He was being taken away from the court when the incident happened. According to a tweet by reporter Meghann Cuniff of Law & Crime. Tory's father was accompanied by his stepmother as they accused the system to be unfair and pointed towards the prosecutors saying that they did wrong.

Cuniff mentioned that Tory was being accompanied by deputies and they also tried to calm down his parents. Cuniff added:

"One woman in the gallery held up her hand as Tory's father was screaming about Roc Nation and wicked injustice, repeating 'in the name of Jesus!' Deputies were forcing them all out into the hallway and telling the gallery we had to stay seated."

His father continued his protests and said that this is not over. Jay-Z, who was also Megan's manager, was present at the spot and he claimed that a woman turned back and called him a "b**ch."

Lanez's father protested against the Roc Nation saying that they will fall apart.

Tory Lanez lost his mother at a very young age

Tory Lanez's mother died from a rare illness when he was 11 years old (Image via Jerod Harris/Getty Images)

Tory Lanez was born to Sonstar Peterson and Luella Peterson. The family later shifted to Florida from Montreal.

However, Luella contracted a rare disease which led to her death. The entire family was affected by this incident and Sonstar became a missionary. The father-son duo got the opportunity to travel across the US.

While speaking to Eve magazine five years ago, Peterson said that he met a Kenya-based woman in 2011 and decided to shift to Kenya permanently. Two months later, both families met each other and the pair tied the knot.

The marriage invited more problems for Tory as he shifted to New York and also approached his grandmother to let him stay but he was not accepted. He eventually became friends with three strangers who allowed him to live with them.

Megan Thee Stallion accused Tory Lanez of shooting her

Tory Lanez was arrested in July 2020 when cops found him in the possession of a weapon. Although Megan was discovered in an injured state, she refused to reveal anything.

A month after the arrest, Megan disclosed on Instagram that Tory shot her, although he denied the accusations. Several charges including assault and use of a firearm were imposed on the rapper in October 2020 but the hearing was delayed.

Megan's claims harmed Tory's career and he was arrested in April this year on charges of violating a protection order but was released later.

According to the recent verdict, he has been charged with assault with a semiautomatic handgun, possession of a loaded and unregistered weapon, and negligence in disarming the weapon. He might be sentenced to 22 years.

