Who was John Aniston married to? All about Jennifer Aniston's father as the star passes away at 89

Actor John Aniston recently passed away on November 11, 2022, at the age of 89. His daughter and actress Jennifer Aniston posted a few pictures of him on social media and wrote:

"Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11 /11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I'll love you till the end of time. Don't forget to visit."

John's cause of death is unknown, and details about his funeral will be released soon.

John Aniston was married to Sherry Rooney

John Aniston married Sherry Rooney in 1984. Sherry is a well-known actor who has appeared in films like Search for Tomorrow, Love of Life, Who Is Harry Kellerman, and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me? The duo first met on the set of Love of Life.

John and Sherry refused to speak anything about their relationship for many years despite widespread speculation. John was previously married to Nancy Dow. John and Nancy married in 1965. They opted for a divorce in 1980.

John Aniston gained recognition for his appearances on various TV shows (Image via Frank Carroll/Getty Images)

Aniston had two children, Jennifer from his first marriage to Nancy and Alexander from his second marriage to Sherry. He was also the stepfather of John T. Melick, Nancy's son from her previous marriage.

Jennifer Aniston once stated that her family suffered as a result of John and Nancy's divorce and that she had to stay away from her mother for a long time, post her divorce. While speaking to Allure, she said:

"I think my mom's divorce really screwed her up. Back in that generation it wasn't like, 'Go to therapy, talk to somebody. Why don't you start microdosing?' You're doing through life and picking up your child with tears on your face and you don't have any help."

John Aniston was popular for his appearance on Days of Our Lives

Born on July 24, 1993, John Aniston finished his graduation with a bachelor's degree in theater arts from Pennsylvania State University, where he was also a member of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity.

Following graduation, he joined the United States Navy as an intelligence officer on active duty in Panama and then in the reserve, rising to the rank of lieutenant commander. He made his acting debut in 1962 with 87th Precinct and went on to appear in shows such as Days of Our Lives, Love of Life, Search for Tomorrow, and others.

He played minor roles in the second season of the military drama series, Airwolf, and appeared in shows like Gilmore Girls, The West Wing, Debate Camp, and others. John also made guest appearances in other TV series like Combat!, My Big Fat Greek Life, Star Trek: Voyager, American Dreams, and more.

