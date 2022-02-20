How to make the Jennifer Aniston salad? The 11-ingredient dish was all she ate on sets of Friends

The famous Jennifer Aniston Salad recipe, which the actress had every day while shooting for Friends, makes headlines again. It is safe to say that the actress has essentially established the “Green” into her iconic character Rachel Greene in Friends.

Most fans of the top-rated sitcom might already know about the super healthy and tasty salad that the actress, who is now 53 years old, ate every day on-set while making the entire world fall in love with her sweet and quirky character Rachel Greene.

It simply denotes that the actress had the same combination of dressed veggies, herbs, and grains for ten years, day and night. And although the beloved sitcom ended almost 18 years ago, both the actress and her devoted fans have long celebrated the hardy, protein-packed Jennifer Aniston Salad recipe.

The 11-ingredient salad was all Jennifer Aniston ate on sets of Friends

Friends co-star Courtney Cox first revealed it

Jennifer's co-star from Friends, Courtney Cox, is now 57 years old. She disclosed the factoid for the very first time during an interview in 2010 as she was demonstrating the daily lunch routine of the three lead actresses in Friends, including Lisa Kudrow, who is now 58 years of age.

Courtney Cox exclaimed in an interview:

“It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what,...She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?”

The incredibly healthy actress, Jennifer Aniston, has maintained her plant-based food habits, which entails her Cobb salad riff, which she has since “doctored up” even more, as the spokesperson for LivingProof haircare described in a promo for the same brand in 2015.

What goes into the famous 11-ingredient Jennifer Aniston salad?

The simple recipe for the much-loved Jennifer Anniston Salad has been adapted several times over the decades. Many reportedly tweaked the recipe to meet the cook's preference.

It is again making its rounds all across social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram as a salad. This everlasting should be in every individual's recipe fortress.

Since the original Jennifer Aniston Salad recipe disappeared, it has become hard to confirm the origin of the formula that has gone viral, a thread that traces back to only 2021.

The highly cherished super tasty salad includes 3.5 cups cooked bulgur wheat, 2-3 chopped small cucumber, 1/2 cup chopped parsley, 1/2 cup chopped mint, 1/3 cup chopped red onion, 1/2 cup chopped pistachios, 1 (15oz) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed, Juice of 1 lemon, 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil, Salt & pepper and 1/2 cup crumbled feta.

One must toss all the ingredients mentioned above and enjoy the delicious and super healthy Jennifer Aniston Salad.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar