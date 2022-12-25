What happened to Mampintsha? Tributes pour in as Big Nuz musician dies at 40

Well-known musician Mampintsha recently passed away on December 24, 2022, at the age of 40. Also known as Mandla Maphumulo, he was also a member of the South African Kwaito trio Big Nuz.

Mampintsha's cause of death was not disclosed, however, he was taken to Durban's King Edward Hospital a few days ago after suffering a stroke while performing with his group. According to Afrotainment, he was being treated by top doctors. Afrotainment had also asked his fans to pray for his speedy recovery at the time.

Mosh @_DJMosh 🫶🏾 🕊️ RIP Shimora twitter.com/i/web/status/1… He gave us the best music with Big Nuz🫶🏾🕊️ RIP Shimora #Mampintsha He gave us the best music with Big Nuz 😭😭😭🫶🏾❤️🕊️ RIP Shimora #Mampintsha twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/JqIlTRRSml

He died at the same hospital. It remains unknown if the stroke played any role in his death. The Southern African Music Rights Organization verified the news on social media, noting that they had expressed their sympathies to his family and friends and that his death was a big loss for the music industry.

Mampintsha's management company, Westlink management, issued a statement indicating that the specifics of his death will not be shared with the public for the time being. They added that his family has requested privacy while they mourn his death, and detailed information about his funeral will be disclosed soon.

Netizens pay him tribute on Twitter

Mandla Maphumulo gained recognition all these years for being a talented musician. So Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Prodigal Immaculate 🥹 @Starlet_B



RIP Shimora and Condolences to Babes Wodumo and Sponge Bob My ultimate favorite #Mampintsha verse, Big Nuz was featured on Durban Finest track.RIP Shimora and Condolences to Babes Wodumo and Sponge Bob My ultimate favorite #Mampintsha verse, Big Nuz was featured on Durban Finest track. RIP Shimora and Condolences to Babes Wodumo and Sponge Bob https://t.co/LrypQOz3Yp

Nkosinathingema212 @Nkosinathinge12

"RIP Shimora"



#Mampintsha I will always remember Mampitsha Ngale Verse"RIP Shimora" I will always remember Mampitsha Ngale Verse 😭"RIP Shimora" #Mampintsha https://t.co/HSmHYevqPW

Senamile Mhlongo @uSenamileM RIP Shimora It's Christmas and I just thought of this Mampintsha video fitting today perfectlyRIP Shimora #RIPMampintsha It's Christmas and I just thought of this Mampintsha video fitting today perfectly 😭😭 RIP Shimora #RIPMampintsha https://t.co/PJm7lTDGAF

Bongane Sibiya @SKY_WORLD_WIDE RIP Mandla Maphumulo aka Shimora aka Mampintsha. R Mashesha, Danger and Mampintsha as Big Nuz you guys had a good run. #RIPRMashesha #RIPMampintsha 🕊🕊 RIP Mandla Maphumulo aka Shimora aka Mampintsha. R Mashesha, Danger and Mampintsha as Big Nuz you guys had a good run. #RIPRMashesha #RIPMampintsha 🕊🕊 https://t.co/D567UZBOvD

Pavali @MondliBrianZum1 Kodwa ubani ozosidansela manje RIP mampintsha aka Shimora Kodwa ubani ozosidansela manje RIP mampintsha aka Shimora 💔💔💔 https://t.co/e6sTFo7fpl

Rakhusi Big @KingK23250635 Rest easy King...KZN always loved you 2 Weeks back @views25 RIP SHIMORA #Mampintsha Rest easy King...KZN always loved you 2 Weeks back @views25 RIP SHIMORA #Mampintsha https://t.co/9OwAsY0LsZ

Mampintsha was popular as a member of Big Nuz

Mampintsha was reportedly born on July 18, 1982, and was popularly known as a member of Big Nuz.

Big Nuz was made up of three members, the other two being Mzi and Sbu. They began by collaborating with a few artists before being signed by Gallo Records in 2006. Their first album, Zozo, was not well received, and it was followed by a single, Uyoysholo Wena.

Mampintsha was a member of Big Nuz (Image via sellomkn/Twitter)

The group joined another record label, Afrotainment, and their next album, 2nd Round Knockout, managed to become a big hit. Numerous accolades were bestowed upon it, leading to further partnerships and recognition. The group’s third album, Undisputed, was released in 2009 and its singles were well-received by the public.

Big Nuz’s next album was titled Pound for Pound, followed by Made in Africa and For The Fans. Following the release of For The Fans in 2015, one of the members, Sbu, passed away from some illness. The group’s latest album, R Mashesha, was released this year (2022.)

Big Nuz was the recipient of several accolades at the 9th AMFA Awards, Channel O Music Awards, 16th SAMA Awards, MTV Africa Music Awards, and 22nd South African Music Awards. The group became popular with singles from their albums like Sting Ray, Inazo, Osisi Bendawo, and more.

Mampintsha is survived by his wife Bongekile Maphumulo and a son, Sponge.

Poll : 0 votes