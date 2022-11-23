Who is Jason Myers' wife? Tributes pour in as WBTV meteorologist is killed in tragic helicopter crash

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers passed away on November 22, following a helicopter crash. Myers, along with Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag, were found dead at the Nations Ford Road exit near Interstate 77 - the site of the crash.

In a tribute written for Myers and Tayag, WBTV stated:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time.”

Jason Myers is survived by his wife, Jillian Myers.

Jason Huber @_JasonHuber A great photo of the joy Jason and Chip brought to all of us. A great photo of the joy Jason and Chip brought to all of us. 💔 https://t.co/ZszAh1hjEx

Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department revealed in a news conference that Tayag was possibly able to veer the helicopter away from the thoroughfare of the highway before it crashed. According to witnesses, the pilot seemingly made diversionary moves to avoid traffic.

The cause of the crash was not revealed and it is currently being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Jason Myer’s WBTV bio states that he was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, and grew up watching WBTV as a kid. He graduated from North Carolina State University and earned a degree in Meteorology with a Communication Concentration.

It was during his time at NC State University that Myers met Jillian, who at the time, was a student at Meredith College in North Carolina.

After Jason joined WBTV in 2019, the duo shifted to their hometown in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although it remains unknown for exactly how long they were together, in the caption to their anniversary post in 2021, Jillian referred to Jason as her "childhood sweetheart."

Jillian’s Facebook page states that she currently works at Arborbook Christian Academy and is the Campus Director at Classical Conversations Inc.

Jason and Jillian later became the parents to four children - two sons, Drew and Luke, and two daughters, Lilly and Lydian.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Jason Myers was known for his frequent appearances on WBTV. Following his sudden demise, Twitter was flooded with tributes:

WSOCTV @wsoctv We are heartbroken for the families of Chip Tayag and Jason Myers. We join our colleagues at WBTV in mourning them tonight. We are heartbroken for the families of Chip Tayag and Jason Myers. We join our colleagues at WBTV in mourning them tonight. https://t.co/570Wj6NYxx

Ron Carthen @rcarthen #RIP 🏾



I use to work with Jason during his time at



Prayers to his wife Jillian, his four daughters, and others @WBTV_News meteorologist Jason Myers who was one of the men who died today in a helicopter crash on I-77 SI use to work with Jason during his time at @8NEWS he couldn’t have been a more nicer person.Prayers to his wife Jillian, his four daughters, and others #RIP @WBTV_News meteorologist Jason Myers who was one of the men who died today in a helicopter crash on I-77 S 🙏🏾I use to work with Jason during his time at @8NEWS he couldn’t have been a more nicer person. Prayers to his wife Jillian, his four daughters, and others https://t.co/bhyzy0ZRcS

Blake Mathews @BlakeMathews08 Even though I didn’t know these two, I am grieved at the loss of pilot Chip Tayag & meteorologist Jason Myers who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash today in Charlotte. Both leave behind family’s. Really a sickening feeling. Thanks for your hard work and dedication. RIP Even though I didn’t know these two, I am grieved at the loss of pilot Chip Tayag & meteorologist Jason Myers who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash today in Charlotte. Both leave behind family’s. Really a sickening feeling. Thanks for your hard work and dedication. RIP https://t.co/20Grf4jEBg

Ed Hughes @SkyRangerEd The entire crew of SkyRanger want to send our thoughts & prayers to the families and colleagues of Pilot Chip Tayag and WBVT Charlotte Meteorologist Jason Myers, who were tragically killed today when WBVT’s News Helicopter crashed. May they RIP. The entire crew of SkyRanger want to send our thoughts & prayers to the families and colleagues of Pilot Chip Tayag and WBVT Charlotte Meteorologist Jason Myers, who were tragically killed today when WBVT’s News Helicopter crashed. May they RIP.

Sam @smcgohon21 RIP Jason Myers, meterologist who worked at WTVQ for a number of years died in a helicopter crash in Charlotte today. Prayers to the other victim as well. RIP Jason Myers, meterologist who worked at WTVQ for a number of years died in a helicopter crash in Charlotte today. Prayers to the other victim as well.

Aly🌪 @TornadoAlywx



youtu.be/0AcXuTI2s6c RIP Met. Jason Myers of WBTV Charlotte. Him and pilot Chip Tayag both passed away in a helicopter crash today RIP Met. Jason Myers of WBTV Charlotte. Him and pilot Chip Tayag both passed away in a helicopter crash today youtu.be/0AcXuTI2s6c

Streamer Beerus @BeerusBurner_ RIP jason myers frfr RIP jason myers frfr

W&W+3 @LouLou_mommyof3 RIP Chip Tayag and Jason Myers RIP Chip Tayag and Jason Myers

evan @PanthersEvan RIP to Jason Myers & Chip Tayag. Thoughts and prayers to their family. So incredibly sad RIP to Jason Myers & Chip Tayag. Thoughts and prayers to their family. So incredibly sad 😢

Kevin Cousins @Kevin121960 RIP Jason Myers and Chip Tayag. RIP Jason Myers and Chip Tayag.

Myers started his broadcast meteorology career at KRBC-TV in Abilene, Texas, and later joined WRIC-TV in Richmond, Virginia. He then joined WBTV. Prior to that, he was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in Lexington, Kentucky, from 2013 to 2019.

Although he was a well-known personality, he did not have a Wikipedia page due to which detailed information about his career is not available.

