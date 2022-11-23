Who is Jason Myers' wife? Tributes pour in as WBTV meteorologist is killed in tragic helicopter crash

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers passed away on November 22, following a helicopter crash. Myers, along with Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag, were found dead at the Nations Ford Road exit near Interstate 77 - the site of the crash.
In a tribute written for Myers and Tayag, WBTV stated:
“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time.”
Jason Myers is survived by his wife, Jillian Myers.
Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department revealed in a news conference that Tayag was possibly able to veer the helicopter away from the thoroughfare of the highway before it crashed. According to witnesses, the pilot seemingly made diversionary moves to avoid traffic.
The cause of the crash was not revealed and it is currently being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Jason Myers was married to Jillian Myers
Jason Myer’s WBTV bio states that he was born in Salisbury, North Carolina, and grew up watching WBTV as a kid. He graduated from North Carolina State University and earned a degree in Meteorology with a Communication Concentration.
It was during his time at NC State University that Myers met Jillian, who at the time, was a student at Meredith College in North Carolina.
After Jason joined WBTV in 2019, the duo shifted to their hometown in Charlotte, North Carolina. Although it remains unknown for exactly how long they were together, in the caption to their anniversary post in 2021, Jillian referred to Jason as her "childhood sweetheart."
Jillian’s Facebook page states that she currently works at Arborbook Christian Academy and is the Campus Director at Classical Conversations Inc.
Jason and Jillian later became the parents to four children - two sons, Drew and Luke, and two daughters, Lilly and Lydian.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Jason Myers was known for his frequent appearances on WBTV. Following his sudden demise, Twitter was flooded with tributes:
Myers started his broadcast meteorology career at KRBC-TV in Abilene, Texas, and later joined WRIC-TV in Richmond, Virginia. He then joined WBTV. Prior to that, he was the chief meteorologist at WTVQ in Lexington, Kentucky, from 2013 to 2019.
Although he was a well-known personality, he did not have a Wikipedia page due to which detailed information about his career is not available.