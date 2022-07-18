Black Hawk chopper incident: Mexico Helicopter crash leaves 14 dead amid drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero’s arrest

On July 15, a Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico, leaving 14 people dead.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. Authorities reported that there were 15 people on the plane. 14 died at the scene and the survivor is currently being treated for injuries at a local hospital.

In the aftermath of the crash, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke to the press about those onboard the Navy-owned Black Hawk. He said that these people were involved in the capture of Rafael Caro Quintero. The 69-year-old is a suspected drug lord and the founder of the now declining Guadalajara cartel.

It is worth mentioning that Quintero was not a part of the crash and is currently in custody of the Mexican military. While most of the victims of the crash have not yet been identified, local outlets have reported that they are most likely officials within the Mexican Navy.

Al Momento 4T @Almomento4T #AlMomento

Se desploma helicóptero

La Se desploma helicópteroLa @SEMAR_mx confirmó que uno de sus helicópteros Black Hawk se desplomó cerca de Los Mochis, #Sinaloa ; hay fallecidos. La institución descartó que haya relación con la detención de Rafael Caro Quintero. 🔴 #AlMomentoSe desploma helicóptero La @SEMAR_mx confirmó que uno de sus helicópteros Black Hawk se desplomó cerca de Los Mochis, #Sinaloa; hay fallecidos. La institución descartó que haya relación con la detención de Rafael Caro Quintero. https://t.co/LZkQmCAzw7

The Mexican Navy reported that the circumstances of the helicopter crash were unknown. Although the helicopter was involved in an operation to capture Quintero, authorities haven't disclosed whether or not any foul play was involved.

Theories surrounding the Black Hawk crash

As mentioned earlier, it is unknown whether there was foul play involved in the crash but the Mexican Navy has denied that Quintero was responsible for it. Despite this, several online commentators believe that something more sinister was at play which led to the Black Hawk crashing.

Certain Mexican outlets reported that Quintero was in the helicopter and it was made to crash to kill him and possibly cover up any government connections he had.

xmedia7 @xmedia7 @nytimes Mexican sources are reporting that he just died in a Black Hawk Helicopter crash while being transported by the Mexican Marines in Los Mochis Sinaloa, home turf of the Sinaloa cartel. #CoverUp Caro Quintero holds the secrets of thousands of corrupt Mexican Politicians. @nytimes Mexican sources are reporting that he just died in a Black Hawk Helicopter crash while being transported by the Mexican Marines in Los Mochis Sinaloa, home turf of the Sinaloa cartel. #CoverUp Caro Quintero holds the secrets of thousands of corrupt Mexican Politicians.

However, there was another theory that stated that the crash of the Black Hawk was staged in an attempt to allow Quintero to escape.

Contrary to all these theories, it was reported that the drug lord was not in the helicopter when it crashed and was in military custody at the time.

xmedia7 @xmedia7 Rafael Caro Quintero| Might have escaped American justice again as Black Hawk Helicopter piloted by Mexican Marines is downed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa home turf of the Sinaloa Drug cartel. #SeEscapoCaro Rafael Caro Quintero| Might have escaped American justice again as Black Hawk Helicopter piloted by Mexican Marines is downed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa home turf of the Sinaloa Drug cartel. #SeEscapoCaro ?

Another theory that emerged was that Quintero's organization may have caused the crash in retaliation for his arrest. There is no evidence for this, but the theory has emerged due to what is seen as the powerful presence of the Mexican cartels and the influence they reportedly hold over the Mexican government.

It was reported that Quintero and the Guadalajara cartel and their power is currently declining. However, U.S. authorities suggest that their hold over the Mexican police allowed them to dominate the drug trade for decades.

There were also reports that corrupt Mexican police officers may have assisted Quintero in abducting and killing Kiki Camarena in 1985. Camarena was a DEA agent responsible for numerous raids on cartel interests.

José Díaz 🇲🇽 @JJDiazMachuca



Un helicóptero Black Hawk de Secretaría de Marina se desplomó en Los Mochis Sinaloa. Mueren 9 personas, no se ha confirmado si Caro Quintero estaba a bordo



@GabyDuranA No me salgan con esoUn helicóptero Black Hawk de Secretaría de Marina se desplomó en Los Mochis Sinaloa. Mueren 9 personas, no se ha confirmado si Caro Quintero estaba a bordo No me salgan con eso Un helicóptero Black Hawk de Secretaría de Marina se desplomó en Los Mochis Sinaloa. Mueren 9 personas, no se ha confirmado si Caro Quintero estaba a bordo@GabyDuranA https://t.co/y0iEjONAEG

Quintero was arrested in 1985 for the alleged murder of Camarena. However, his influence became obvious once more when his 40-year sentence for the murder of the agent was cut short in 2013, after he'd served just 28 years.

While the Mexican Supreme Court eventually overturned the decision, by that point it was too late. The suspected drug lord had escaped.

Ioan Grillo @ioangrillo BOOM Rafael "Caro" Quintero is captured by Mexican marines, according to reports. The arrest comes right after the Mexican president met with Biden, and follows a ramped up reward campaign by the DEA. Caro Quintero has been fighting those loyal to the Chapitos in Sonora.



1) BOOM Rafael "Caro" Quintero is captured by Mexican marines, according to reports. The arrest comes right after the Mexican president met with Biden, and follows a ramped up reward campaign by the DEA. Caro Quintero has been fighting those loyal to the Chapitos in Sonora.1)

Quintero, who is currently under the Mexican military's custody, will be extradited to the U.S. soon, according to US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far