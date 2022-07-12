What happened in the 2019 Mormon family massacre? US court orders Mexican Cartel to pay $4.6 billion to families

On Thursday, a U.S. court ruled that a Mexican cartel must pay a number of Mormon families $4.6 billion as a settlement for a massacre they allegedly perpetrated against the community.

The massacre occurred on November 4, 2019 in the northern Mexican border state of Sonora, where the deceased members of the American-Mexican Mormon community were based. El Universal reported that while family members were traveling, they were allegedly attacked by Juarez cartel gunmen in 2 attacks. 9 women and children from the small community were killed.

Vice reported that relatives of the victims filed a lawsuit against La Linea, a faction within the notorious drug traffickers known as the Juarez cartel. The cartel had no representatives in court.

Why did the Juarez cartel allegedly target the Mormon community?

According to CBS, Mexican officials claimed that members of the community had been mistaken by cartel gunmen as rival members. As they were travelling in a convoy of SUV's, officials stated, they were easily mistaken for rival drug traffickers, who use similar methods of travel.

Violence of this nature is not unheard of for the Juarez cartel, which has a long history of charges related to drug trafficking, kidnapping, murder and torture. The organization played a major role in the Mexican drug wars, which killed over 400000 people between 2006 and 2019.

The 2019 massacre of Mormon community members was one of the most high-profile events in the Mexican drug war. The case was unique, in that this was the first time US passport holders had been targeted on such a scale.

The victims, primarily members of the LeBaron and Langford families, left home between 10 and 11 am in the morning and were targeted by alleged Juarez cartel gunmen in broad daylight.

☄️ Gunmen from the drug cartel fired hundreds of rounds into vehicles and then set them ablaze.

The slain families belonged to an offshoot of the Mormon community.

In the courtroom, trauma surgeon, burn expert and Director of Medical Operations for the University of California-Irvine Health Administration, Dr. Sebastian Schlub, described the horrific nature of the crime in his testimony.

Dr. Schlub said:

“If you start when the first bullet was shot until the last person in that car took their last breath, that must have been close to an hour, maybe, 45 minutes of just total terror."

He added:

"Watching their siblings, their family members burn to death, it’s – it must be the most frightening thing that anyone has ever experienced.”

As per Vice, the beneficiaries of the lawsuit are the survivors, the children from the Mormon community who wandered in the desert for hours before being rescued by Mexican authorities.

As per InSight Crime, the influence of the Juarez cartel has been declining in its home region of Juarez since 2018.

