‘American Sicario’: Is it a real-life story?

American Sicario is a true story based on the perspective of a real-life cartel boss. It follows Erik Vasquez, an American-born gangster who led his cohort on a death-dealing rampage to become the biggest gangster in Mexico.

Directed by RJ Collins and written by Rich Ronat, the film has been produced by Rumble Riot Pictures and GFG Pictures.

Set to be released in theaters on December 10, 2021, American Sicario stars Philippe A. Haddad as Erik Vasquez. Other members of the cast include legendary action star Danny Trejo, along with Maya Stojan, Maurice Compte, Cali Morales, and Jaylen Moore.

American Sicario tells the tale of the violence-ridden, seedy underbelly of Mexico, which is run by cartel bosses and their lackeys. Pride and betrayal are cardinal points for these hyper-masculine, beligerent men in cartels.

The plot of American Sicario follows an American-born gangster Erik Vasquez (Philippe A. Haddad) who has resolved to become the top dog in Mexico's cartel scene. Toning down Erik’s ambition is Pedro (Danny Trejo), his partner’s father and a former cartel member. Pedro’s disapproval of Erik’s lifestyle makes for a tense dynamic between the two.

Erik came from modest beginnings but managed to become an integral part of the notorious Feliz cartel, which is headed by Roberto (Maurice Compte) along with his brother Juan. Erik is willing to do anything to get to the top, but he has one principle – he never kills women and children. However, in the process, he makes enemies out of not just other cartels but also his own allies.

Nothing good ever comes out of a war for dominance and vengeance. As the adage goes, "an eye for an eye will make the whole world blind", thousands of people died in Erik Vasquez's attempt to become the biggest gangster in Mexico.

The tale of the first American sicario

According to Slash Film, American Sicario is based on the true story of how Erik Vasquez (also known as La Munequita or "little doll") rose to prominence as the most dangerous American gangster and drug lord.

The movie follows Erik's rise and fall on the journey to claim the top spot in the Mexican underworld. American Sicario features themes of power, money, greed, rivalry and betrayal pertinent to cartel businesses.

RJ Collins, the director of American Sicario, told The Hollywood Reporter:

“Once I heard this amazing true story, I knew this movie was the one for me to helm, especially because the film is from the perspective of a real life Cartel boss. Philippe pitched it to me, and we knew Trejo was the right fit, along with Maurice and the entire cast.”

American Sicario is now available in theaters, digital, and on demand. The film is R-rated and contains graphic, sexual and excessively violent content. Viewer discretion is advised.

