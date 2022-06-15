Who is Angel Del Villar? DEL Records CEO arrested for working with promoters tied to Mexican cartel

DEL Records CEO Angel Del Villar was recently arrested by the FBI along with Del Entertainment CFO Luca Scalisi for violating the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act. This act does not allow anyone to do business with narcotics traffickers.

Del Villar was granted bail at $100,000, and the next hearing is scheduled for July 20. The duo might be sentenced to 30 years in prison if the charges of violating the Kingpin Act are proven.

According to the FBI complaint, Del Villar and Scalisi were in contact with a narcotics trafficker, Jesus Perez Alvear, and Alvear’s company, Gallistica Diamante, made the arrangements for the performance of a Del Records artist in 2018.

Ricardo Torres-Cortez @rickytwrites The fact that Angel Del Villar of Del Records was arrested by the FBI and charged for allegedly violating the Kingpin Act

César Cepeda @cesarmty Angel del Villar, productor de cantantes de narcocorridos como Gerardo Ortiz, fue arrestado hoy por el FBI acusado de violar la Ley Kingpin, que prohíbe a hacer negocios con personas señaladas en la lista OFAC por su probable vinculación con cárteles de la droga.

The artist’s name has not been revealed yet, and the complaint states that the artist also performed in four other places, and Perez took the responsibility of promoting their concerts. The unidentified individual knew about Perez’s identity as he was informed about the same by the FBI in 2018.

According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, Perez and his company are specially designated narcotics traffickers and are linked to Mexican drug cartels along with being involved in money laundering and a prostitution ring.

Everything known about Angel Del Villar

Angel Del Villar is mostly known as the owner and CEO of Del Records, which was founded in November 2008. The record label aims to recognize young artists’ in regional Mexican genres.

Del Records’ headquarters is located in California, and the organization has helped several artists like Gerardo Ortiz, Luis Coronel, Ulices Chaidez, and others to make it big in the world of music.

Born on April 6, 1969, Angel Del Villar is 53 years old and his net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. The Los Angeles, California native made his music debut at an early age and enrolled in music school. He finished his high school degree and started his own music studio, Del Records.

Del Villar began dating Chiquis Rivera in 2014. Rivera is a popular singer who gained recognition for her single, Paloma Blanca. Although they planned to tie the knot, Rivera’s mother was reportedly not happy with their relationship, which eventually led to a breakup.

Angel Del Villar married Cheli Madrid in 2020, and they welcomed a daughter. Del Villar also has a YouTube channel with around 9 million subscribers and has worked in a few soap operas alongside composing music for some movies.

His studio was raided in May 2020 in relation to an investigation against singer Gerardo Ortiz. Despite being a well-known personality, he does not have a Wikipedia page, and detailed information about his parents, career, and educational background is not available at the moment.

