Kep1er drops tracklist for debut album ‘FIRST IMPACT’ and updates its interactive website

With only a couple of days to go, Kep1er released the highly-awaited tracklist for its debut album, FIRST IMPACT. Two out of nine members from the girl group tested positive for COVID after one of their staff members contracted the virus. The health scare delayed the original debut date from December 2021 to January 2022.

Kep1er updates website with more interactive UI ahead of the tracklist reveal

On December 28, KST, the nine-member girl group formed through Mnet’s Girls Planet 999, Kep1er, unveiled its tracklist for its debut mini-album FIRST IMPACT. The album features six songs - See The Light, title track WA DA DA, MVSK, and Kep1er versions of Shine, Another Dream and O.O.O, which were previously released on Girls Planet 999.

On par with their intergalactic theme, the agencies behind the group also regularly update the group’s interactive website. Continuously keeping the momentum high, the interactive website gives fans a unique experience to enjoy the group’s debut.

WAKEONE Entertainment agency updated the Hello Kep1er website with three Connect messages. Connect 0 has audio of a member waiting for a signal and asking for help. Connect - shows three coordinates - one each for China, Seoul and Tokyo, which can only open through a passcode. The passcode combinations play the same footage but end in their respective countries' languages.

Lastly, Connect 1 is the unique part loved by fans the most. It shows a telescope on the front. After clicking on it, one has to position the telescope at a certain angle to reveal a clip of the group's CONNECTION FILM released on December 26.

Meanwhile, Kep1er's debut show will air on January 3, 2022, on Mnet and M2 at 8 PM KST.

Why was Kep1er’s debut postponed?

On December 5, WAKEONE Entertainment and Swing Entertainment announced the postponement of Kep1er's debut date. The decision arose due to a staff member contracting the COVID-19 virus. At the time, the group's debut was scheduled for December 14, and they were revealed as the MAMA 2021 lineup ahead of it on December 11.

Unfortunately, the girl group could neither debut nor attend the MAMA 2021 award ceremony. On December 8, the agencies announced the group's new debut date as of January 3, 2022. However, a few days later, on December 14, members Mashiro and Xiao Ting were revealed to have tested COVID positive.

As the scheduled promotions continued and fans wondered if the date would be postponed again, the agencies announced Mashiro and Xiao Ting's full recovery on December 26, 2021.

What is Kep1er's new debut date?

After multiple ups and downs, Kep1er will finally debut on January 3, 2022, at 6 PM KST with its debut mini-album FIRST IMPACT.

