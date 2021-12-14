Kep1er's Mashiro and Xiaoting test positive for COVID-19

Not long after a Kep1er crew member tested positive for COVID-19, the latest victims of the coronavirus were members Xiaoting and Mashiro.

On December 4, the debut date for Kep1er, MNet’s latest k-pop girl group, was postponed after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. As a precaution, all members of the group and the other staff members were tested for the virus.

While all results were negative initially, Wake One Entertainment’s label recently announced that Xiaoting and Mashiro have tested positive.

On December 14, Wake One Entertainment released a statement confirming the diagnosis of Kep1er’s Xiaoting and Mashiro.

Wake One Entertainment said:

"Back on December 5, a staff member who worked with Kep1er was notified that they had tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, all affiliated staff as well as all Kep1er members underwent voluntary COVID-19 testing. At the time, all staff and artists received negative test results.

However, to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, we have since put into effect a periodic, mandatory PCR test. During one of these recent mandatory PCR tests, Xiaoting and Mashiro received positive test results. All other Kep1er members have tested negative.”

The label stated that both Kep1er members are asymptomatic and are not suffering from any issues.

“Currently, the two members are not experiencing any symptoms such as fever or difficulty breathing. All staff members have tested negative as well. As of now, the group has already halted all activities and is following all necessary preventative measures.”

Wake One Entertainment concluded the statement by apologizing to fans for worrying them and assuring them that the health and safety of Kep1er members is of utmost priority.

“We promise to do all we can to put the health and safety of our artists and staff as our topmost priority. We also promise to support Xiaoting and Mashiro so that they can recover as soon as possible. We apologize to the fans for causing concerns."

In light of this news, several fans of Xiaoting and Mashiro took to social media to show their concern, with several asking the duo to rest and take some time off.

Meanwhile, Kep1er's original debut date of December 14 was postponed to January 3, 2022, given the positive COVID-19 result of the staff member. The group dropped the final concept photo for their debut album on December 13.

However, the recent diagnosis of Xiaoting and Mashiro might have changed their plans. While Kep1er has not yet commented on any date changes, fans are on the lookout.

