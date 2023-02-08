How many kids does Slade Smiley have? RHOC star's son dies aged 22

Real Housewives of Orange County star Slade Smiley's son Grayson Smiley-Arroyo recently passed away at the age of 22. Slade is also the father of another child, Gavin, and a daughter named Skyler.

Grayson's mother, Michelle Arroyo, expressed her grief on social media by sharing a picture of her son and revealing that he died on February 5. In an Instagram post's caption, she wrote:

"It was very unexpected as last week he had CSF drawn from his shunts and they adjusted the valve setting of his shunt and he was doing much better. "

Michelle mentioned that her son was still battling diarrhea and had to be given potassium three times a day because it used to drop daily. Arroyo said that Grayson's heart stopped at home, and she performed chest compressions until the paramedics took over.

She said that her son was fine until he was taken to the hospital, where his heart stopped again. She added,

"I don't have all the answers now, but I do know that the last few months with fevers, infection, and low potassium most likely took a toll on my sweet boys heart. I'm still in shock and going through the motions of dealing with all the details. I know Gray is playing cards with Gramma and playing Trouble with our beloved Diane, His dog Mo is right at his side as he never left him."

Slade Smiley gained recognition as a reality television personality

Slade Smiley was romantically linked to several popular personalities in the past (Image via Hilary_Bravo_TV/Twitter)

Born on October 29, 1973, Slade Smiley appeared on TV shows like The Real Housewives of Orange County, Date My Ex: Jo, and Slade. He is also known as the host of the Radio Slate Program in California.

He grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, and finished his college studies at the University of Alaska and California State University. Apart from his appearances in reality television series, he has gained recognition as a model, cyclist, and real estate executive.

He trained himself as an expert cyclist with the U.S. National Cycling Team and participated in the Tour de France in 2003.

Smiley has been romantically linked to several popular faces in the past, including Gretchen Rossi and Jo De La Rosa. Following his separation from Jo De La Rosa, he got engaged to Gretchen Rossi. Smiley and Rossi are the parents of a daughter named Skylar, who was born in 2019.

Slade Smiley's son was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2006

Slade Smiley's son struggled with brain cancer for a long time. In an interview with Page Six in 2018, Slade revealed that his son had turned 17 and was hoping he would recover soon.

Grayson's mother also updated everyone on her son's condition through Facebook and a support website, saying that he is undergoing physical therapy due to severe complications. She said,

"We have school come to the house, so he's actually really looking good. Really, really good. I'm pretty excited."

Michelle Arroyo revealed through her website in 2012 that Grayson was diagnosed with Diffuse Fibrillary Astrocytomas following treatment. She stated that only 46% of people could survive the tumor in 4.7 years.

Poll : 0 votes