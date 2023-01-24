Who was Jeremy Ruehlemann? Christian Siriano leads tributes as male model dies aged 27

Well-known model Jeremy Ruehlemann recently passed away at the age of 27. His representatives are yet to share further details about his cause of death.

On January 22, Christian Siriano expressed his grief for Jeremy via Instagram by posting a few pictures of the time he spent with the model. He wrote that Jeremy was one of his close friends and was an inspiration to him:

"I have never posted anything like this but to lose a friend who was such a beautiful soul is just really hard. This is for Jeremy, the most beautiful man that gave so much love to everyone he met no matter what. He was one of my muses and he always will be. He inspired me and I will love him forever."

He concluded the post by sending love to Jeremy's family and friends.

One of Jeremy's friends, Gianni Simpson, also paid tribute to him on Facebook by posting some pictures of the two of them. He wrote about how they met when they were 15 and 17, and soon became inseparable. He continued:

"We grew up together every summer for 2 years after that and would have call each other for anything. You definitely seen me emotionally at my worst and my best and I can't thank you enough for the friendship and love you gave me the last passed 10 years brother. I love you forever and the new of hearing you gone really broke my heart. You'll forever be in my heart! From your lil big brother I love you."

Jeremy Ruehlemann studied psychology before getting into modeling

As per WikiFamousPeople, Jeremy Ruehlemann is from New York.

Detailed information about Ruehlemann's childhood and parents is currently unavailable. However, his LinkedIn bio states that he enrolled at Rowan University in 2013 and studied psychology.

Jeremy Ruehlemann mostly collaborated with Christian Siriano (Image via ruehlemann/Instagram)

He wrote on his LinkedIn profile that he was in love with the subject because he could understand how human beings are affected mentally and emotionally. He eventually left his studies to become a successful model.

Jeremy's LinkedIn bio reads as follows:

"Firstly, because I've always planned on finishing my education, and secondly because the skills and experience I've learned from the last 5 years of full-time modeling, traveling and socializing with people from all over the world has taught me more about how people work than any psychology class ever could."

Footwear News reported that Jeremy Ruehlemann was being managed by agencies like Soul Artist Management, Next Models, Core Hamburg, IMM Brussels, and Mgmt. He was a model for brands like Zara, Superdry, John Varvatos, Macy's, Joseph Abboud, Nick Graham, and Atelier Cillian.

Ruehlemann was active on Instagram with around 71,000 followers and the posts mostly featured him posing in different backgrounds. He was a close friend of fashion designer Christian Siriano and the duo collaborated for different shows.

Poll : 0 votes