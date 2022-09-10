Emily Ratajkowski net worth: Model's fortune explored as she files for divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard are getting separated. The former applied for divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court, and Page Six reported that the filing was contested since the terms of the divorce between the pair have not been resolved yet.

While speaking to People, a source confirmed in July this year that Emily and Sebastian had split, stating that it was Emily's decision and that she was strong and focused on her son. The news was initially reported by Page Six and Emily was later spotted without her wedding ring in her Instagram posts.

Emily Ratajkowski's net worth explored

Emily Ratajkowski is a well-known model, actress, and author and gained recognition for her performance in the Nickelodeon teen sitcom, iCarly. She then started her career as a model after being featured in the erotic magazine, treats! in March 2012.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 31-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $8 million. She has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career in the entertainment industry.

Emily Ratajkowski has earned a lot from her career in the entertainment industry (Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

After marrying Sebastian, the pair purchased a property in Echo Park, Los Angeles. It is a 1,650 sq. ft. house worth $2 million and it was listed for $1.595 million. Emily paid more than it was listed for and has a brick fireplace, skylights, and oversized windows. A separate cottage is available for guests.

Emily made her feature film debut with the 2014 psychological thriller Gone Girl. This was followed by Entourage, We Are Your Friends, I Feel Pretty and Welcome Home. She even appeared in shows like The Spoils Before Dying and Easy.

Ratajkowski has been featured in Sports Illustrated and has also walked the ramp at New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, and Milan Fashion Week.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard's relationship timeline

Although it is unknown how they first met, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard were spotted together for the very first time on Valentine's Day. They dated for some time and exchanged vows in New York City in February 2018.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Emily revealed how Sebastian proposed to her. She said that he popped the question at the Minetta Tavern, but he did not have a ring at the time. She added:

"And then he took the paper clip that the bill was paid with and made me a ring, which I actually thought was really romantic."

The pair planned their wedding in such a way that a very limited number of people knew about it. Emily wore a mustard yellow suit so that no one would notice her. She added that everyone came in suits or sweatsuits and Sebastian wore a white jumpsuit.

