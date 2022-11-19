How is Jay Leno doing? Tim Allen gives an update post hyperbaric chamber treatment to treat 'serious burns' 

Toy Story star Tim Allen recently disclosed TV personality Jay Leno's current health condition. While speaking to the paparazzi outside the Grossman Burn Center, Allen said that Leno's condition has now improved following the burns he suffered in his garage on November 12.

Allen added that the former The Tonight Show host was happy and in good spirits, as they also cracked a few jokes together. The 69-year-old also mentioned that Leno's face wouldn't be disfigured from the burns, while jokingly adding that his face will resemble George Clooney's after his recovery.

Allen further stated:

"He's handsome and he's happy. The hospital is doing a great job taking care of him."

The news comes after Leno underwent surgery, as the New York Times reported that he might have to undergo another procedure. Additionally, Rolling Stone stated that the surgery involved a skin graft along with cleaning and removing unhealthy tissue before the graft could be put in place. The graft will be removed and the TV host's injuries will be analyzed again.

Grossman Burn Center and Jay Leno's doctor confirm that he is recovering

The Grossman Burn Center confirmed that Jay Leno is doing well after the fire accident. According to a statement by KTLA:

"Jay Leno is in stable condition and he's receiving treatment here at the burn center to his face and his hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend."

In an interview with NBC Los Angeles, Leno's doctor Dr. Peter Grossman said that Leno is expected to make a full recovery. He further added that Leno walks around cracking jokes and is very kind towards their nursing staff.

According to Dr. Grossman:

"Our hope is that when everything is all said and done he will do well, but burn injuries are progressive and dynamic and it's hard to predict ultimately what the final outcome will be at this stage in the game."

He also stated that Leno has been appreciative of everybody and is an ideal patient. The doctor ended by saying that he is someone who understands the seriousness of the injury.

Jay Leno suffered serious burns at his Los Angeles garage

Jay was hospitalized on November 13 (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Leno suffered some serious burns when a fire broke out while he was working with a steam engine below a car on November 12. His friend, who was present on the spot, quickly put out the fire.

Jay Leno's accident was first revealed by People, but the details related to his facial burns were not mentioned at the time. He was supposed to participate in a Las Vegas financial conference a day later, but canceled it due to this accident.

An email to the attendees was sent out on his behalf, which stated:

"His family was not able to provide us very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency that is preventing Jay from traveling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight."

The 72-year-old then updated everyone about his situation by saying that he had suffered some serious burns and needed "a week or two to get back on [his] feet." A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed that he is stable and was receiving treatment for the burns.

Leno is well-known as the host of The Tonight Show, The Jay Leno Show, Jay Leno's Garage and You Bet Your Life. He initially did stand-up comedy for a few years and was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 2014.

Poll : 0 votes