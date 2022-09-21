"This passes for comedy in TrumpWorld": Tim Allen's Biden joke sparks controversy online

American actor Tim Allen has been slammed online for his joke on current president, Joe Biden.

On September 20, the 69-year-old took to his Twitter handle to mock the President's appearance on CBS's news show, 60 Minutes. Biden appeared on the show on September 18. Allen tweeted:

"Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was."

Biden was on 60 minutes. I heard he asked how long the show was.

Tim Allen is known for being a supporter of the Republican party and has previously backed former American president, Donald Trump.

While on the show, Joe Biden claimed that the Covid-19 pandemic has ended, simultaneously also indicating on the episode that he might again stand for presidential elections in 2024.

Twitter reactions on Tim Allen's Joe Biden joke

Twitterati criticized the Santa Clause actor after he mocked the current President's presence on 60 Minutes. Several fans also took a personal dig at Tim Allen by mentioning his 1978 arrest for possessing more than a pound of cocaine at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

The actor, who was released after being in prison for two and a half years, had also revealed the names of the dealers he had worked with. Furious fans shared a mugshot of Allen to tear him down.

Others made fun of Tim Allen's comic career and dubbed him "not funny."

oldskule24 @oldskule24

This passes for comedy in TrumpWorld. Tim Allen is the Randy Quaid of comedians.

Jo 🌻 @JoJoFromJerz

I hope they make a Toy Story 5. That way a whole new generation of people will only know you exist because you happen to voice a cartoon astronaut who plays perpetual second fiddle to @tomhanks.

Tim allen did the crime but decided he couldn't take the time, so he snitched on his contacts.

That's almost as good of a joke as a convicted drug dealer turned "law & order" Republican!

The Hoarse Whisperer @TheRealHoarse



Before his middle-aged rebrand as a fun guy, Tim Allen was a drug dealer arrested with over a pound of cocaine. He avoided prison by snitching on everyone around him. Others did Tim's prison time.

Dark Brandon, Jedi Master @JediCounselor



FUN FACT #2: Tim Allen was a sad has-been coke dealer who snitched on his friends to get a shorter sentence, and now he's a sad has-been actor.



FUN FACT #1: "60 minutes" is 43 minutes long. FUN FACT #2: Tim Allen was a sad has-been coke dealer who snitched on his friends to get a shorter sentence, and now he's a sad has-been actor.

Goof™ / Mets Fan in Philly™ @MetsFanInPhilly



He served two years and four months in Federal Correctional Institution, Sandstone in Minnesota.



Tim Allen was caught at Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in possession of over 650 grams (1.4 pounds) of cocaine. He served two years and four months in Federal Correctional Institution, Sandstone in Minnesota. But the brain damage from the drug use was permanent.

Lebang Moloi @lebang_moloi America need more people like Ken Burns, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Jim Acosta, Jimmy Carter



America need more people like Ken Burns, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Jim Acosta, Jimmy Carter. Fewer trumpers like Tim Allen, Jim Dore, Pat Sajak, Kevin Sorbo, Scott Baio, Kid Rock, Kristy Swanson, Kirstie Alley, Dean Cain, James Woods, Ted Nugent, Herschel Walker, Kirk Cameron

Tim Allen now is a full-on member of the mediocre, old, white, butthurt Trumper academy of motion pictures.

And this, kids, is why Tim Allen isn't the voice of Buzz Lightyear anymore. He's gone full Scott Baio. Or is it Kevin Sorbo? Meh, what's the difference.

Tim Allen said he was famous. I heard everyone ask what decade that was.

Tim Allen probably laughed for 10 minutes after tweeting this

Tim Allen admitted to watching President Biden on "60 Minutes" just to tweet a joke that's older than he is.

145 minutes. That's how long the new Buzz Lightyear movie was. Perhaps you've seen it?

Tim Allen was trending on Twitter, so I played the usual game of "dead or racist?" Turns out he's not dead.

Dara Does Deep State @daralynn13



Just kidding.



Tim Allen was on 60 minutes. Just kidding. Nobody would watch Tim Allen on 60 Minutes.

Tim Allen has tried to maintain a neutral political stance but failed

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, Tim Allen revealed why he likes to support the Republicans, and former President Donald Trump, stating:

"I literally don’t preach anything. What I’ve done is just not joined into, as I call it, the ‘we culture.' I’m not telling anybody else how to live. I don’t like that, ‘we should do this’ or, ‘we should do that.' Once I realized that the last president pissed people off, I kind of liked that. So it was fun to just not say anything. Didn’t join in the lynching crowd.”

Dubbing himself a "fiscal conservative," Allen did not align himself with Trump during the 2016 election and endorsed Republican John Kasich, but was seen attending Trump's inauguration.

As per Washington Post, he admitted his presence in the ceremony, and said:

“You gotta be real careful around here. You get beat up if you don’t believe what everybody else believes. This is like ’30s Germany.”

While talking to Entertainment Weekly discussing his political stance, Allen said he supports a "responsible government" that works for people's welfare.

"I’ve worked different jobs and I’ve had a colorful past and I pay a lot in taxes. I wish we got more for our money. Whatever political party is for more responsible use of our money — that’s all I meant."

Allen also said "let’s see what he gets done," while Donald Trump was presiding over the presidential position of the country.

"There’s so much drama. Maybe it took this type of guy to get stuff done because it was so stuck in the mud. I’m just watching the theater of it and trying to keep my personal opinions out of it. What difference does it make whether I like him?"

Tim Allen began his acting career in 1988, by debuting on the film, Tropical Snow, where he played the role of a baggage handler. Since then, he has starred in several films and television series, his recent one being Last Man Standing.

