Why was Tim Allen replaced as Buzz Lightyear? Twitter debate ensues as Patricia Heaton's tweet goes viral 

Chris Evans officially replaced Tim Allen as the voice behind Buzz Lightyear in 2021, shortly after Pixar announced the spin-off movie dedicated to one of Toy Story’s iconic characters. The prequel Lightyear is reportedly an origin story of Andy Davis’ favorite action figure.
However, in the upcoming film, the toy Lightyear will be replaced by the actual astronaut who inspired the action figure in the Toy Story universe. While fans acknowledged that the prominent change in the spin-off would separate the prequel from the original franchise, many expressed their confusion regarding Allen’s replacement.
Ahead of the release of the film, Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton took to Twitter to share that Disney and Pixar made a “mistake” by replacing Allen in the role that he “originated” and “owns”:
The actress later noted that the forthcoming Lightyear film is an origin story, but reasoned that replacing Tim Allen was a “stupid Hollywood decision” as he was the reason why Buzz Lightyear became a beloved character:
Heaton’s tweets went viral on social media and sparked debate anew about Allen’s replacement in the spin-off. While some echoed the actress’ sentiments, others recognized the reason behind the change.
What did Angus MacLane say about Tim Allen’s replacement in Lightyear?
Tim Allen lent his voice to the character of Buzz Lightyear for all four films in the Toy Story franchise. However, in October 2021, Pixar announced that they have replaced the actor with Captain America star Chris Evans for their upcoming film, Lightyear.
Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this month, director Angus MacLane revealed that the goal of Allen’s replacement in the film was to showcase a contrast between the Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story universe and the one from the sequel:
“Tim’s version of Buzz is a little goofier and is a little dumber, and so he is the comic relief. In this film, Buzz is the action hero. He’s serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama.”
The director also shared the reasons behind casting Evans as the new Buzz Lightyear:
“Chris Evans has the gravitas and that movie star quality that our character needed to separate him and the movie from Tim’s version of the toy in Toy Story.”
Lightyear producer Galyn Susman also echoed similar statements while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about replacing Allen with Evans for the new film:
“Tim really is the embodiment of the toy Buzz, and this isn't the toy world, so it really doesn't make sense. There's not really a role. It would just cause more confusion for audiences instead of helping them understand the movie we're trying to tell.”
Meanwhile, several fans also reasoned that Allen was replaced in the film as he voiced the toy Buzz Lightyear, while Evans will represent the actual hero who inspired the toy in the franchise.
Twitter reacts to Patricia Heaton's comments on Tim Allen being replaced for the role of Buzz Lightyear
Ahead of the global release of Lightyear, Patricia Heaton's tweets expressing disappointment about Tim Allen being replaced as Buzz Lightyear went viral online. Several people took to Twitter to share their opinions on her remarks.
While some fans sided with Heaton’s statement, others acknowledged the creative vision that inspired Allen’s replacement with Chris Evans.
During the premiere of Lightyear, Evans spoke to Vanity Fair about his role. He said that he had used Allen as a “guideline” to perfect the character:
"I used Tim Allen as a guideline. He did such a good job, and I'd be a fool not to acknowledge the work he did. But I couldn't just do a shameless impression.”
The Marvel actor also added that he had to create his own understanding of Buzz Lightyear’s character to bring some freshness to the role, while paying tribute to Allen's portrayal:
“I had to somehow create my own understanding of the character, and try to make some fresh tracks in the snow while paying homage to the great work that he did. Eventually I felt comfortable enough to make my own interpretation, and part of that was lowering the tone of my voice.”
The world premiere of Lightyear took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 8. The film is set to be released in theatres on June 17.