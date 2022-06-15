Why was Tim Allen replaced as Buzz Lightyear? Twitter debate ensues as Patricia Heaton's tweet goes viral 

Chris Evans officially replaced Tim Allen as the voice behind Buzz Lightyear in 2021, shortly after Pixar announced the spin-off movie dedicated to one of Toy Story’s iconic characters. The prequel Lightyear is reportedly an origin story of Andy Davis’ favorite action figure.

However, in the upcoming film, the toy Lightyear will be replaced by the actual astronaut who inspired the action figure in the Toy Story universe. While fans acknowledged that the prominent change in the spin-off would separate the prequel from the original franchise, many expressed their confusion regarding Allen’s replacement.

Ahead of the release of the film, Everybody Loves Raymond star Patricia Heaton took to Twitter to share that Disney and Pixar made a “mistake” by replacing Allen in the role that he “originated” and “owns”:

Patricia Heaton @PatriciaHeaton Saw the trailer for Buzz Lightyear and all I can say is Disney/Pixar made a HUGE mistake in not casting my pal @ofctimallen Tim Allen in the role that he originated, the role that he owns. Tim IS Buzz! Why would they completely castrate this iconic, beloved character?

The actress later noted that the forthcoming Lightyear film is an origin story, but reasoned that replacing Tim Allen was a “stupid Hollywood decision” as he was the reason why Buzz Lightyear became a beloved character:

Patricia Heaton @PatriciaHeaton Ok so the current Buzz Lightyear movie is an origin story - but the reason the character became so beloved is because of what @ofctimallen created. Why remove the one element that makes us want to see it? #stupidHollywooddecisions

Heaton’s tweets went viral on social media and sparked debate anew about Allen’s replacement in the spin-off. While some echoed the actress’ sentiments, others recognized the reason behind the change.

What did Angus MacLane say about Tim Allen’s replacement in Lightyear?

Tim Allen lent his voice to the character of Buzz Lightyear for all four films in the Toy Story franchise. However, in October 2021, Pixar announced that they have replaced the actor with Captain America star Chris Evans for their upcoming film, Lightyear.

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this month, director Angus MacLane revealed that the goal of Allen’s replacement in the film was to showcase a contrast between the Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story universe and the one from the sequel:

“Tim’s version of Buzz is a little goofier and is a little dumber, and so he is the comic relief. In this film, Buzz is the action hero. He’s serious and ambitious and funny, but not in a goofy way that would undercut the drama.”

The director also shared the reasons behind casting Evans as the new Buzz Lightyear:

“Chris Evans has the gravitas and that movie star quality that our character needed to separate him and the movie from Tim’s version of the toy in Toy Story.”

Lightyear producer Galyn Susman also echoed similar statements while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about replacing Allen with Evans for the new film:

“Tim really is the embodiment of the toy Buzz, and this isn't the toy world, so it really doesn't make sense. There's not really a role. It would just cause more confusion for audiences instead of helping them understand the movie we're trying to tell.”

Meanwhile, several fans also reasoned that Allen was replaced in the film as he voiced the toy Buzz Lightyear, while Evans will represent the actual hero who inspired the toy in the franchise.

Twitter reacts to Patricia Heaton's comments on Tim Allen being replaced for the role of Buzz Lightyear

Patricia Heaton's comments on Tim Allen’s replacement for Buzz Lightyear left the internet divided (Image via Getty Images)

Ahead of the global release of Lightyear, Patricia Heaton's tweets expressing disappointment about Tim Allen being replaced as Buzz Lightyear went viral online. Several people took to Twitter to share their opinions on her remarks.

While some fans sided with Heaton’s statement, others acknowledged the creative vision that inspired Allen’s replacement with Chris Evans.

Ryu Reeves @RyuScreenplays People, unless Tim Allen publicly says why he wasn't cast as Buzz Lightyear it's not cool to speculate. And I am puzzled that an actor like Patricia Heaton doesn't know how the business works at this point of her career. People, unless Tim Allen publicly says why he wasn't cast as Buzz Lightyear it's not cool to speculate. And I am puzzled that an actor like Patricia Heaton doesn't know how the business works at this point of her career.

Jodi Linton. www.jodilinton.com @JodiLinton1 I'll take Chris Evans' Buzz Lightyear any day over Tim Allens. And Patricia Heaton has just made me buy a ticket, family included. I'll take Chris Evans' Buzz Lightyear any day over Tim Allens. And Patricia Heaton has just made me buy a ticket, family included. https://t.co/h3bjzJ7y07

Eric M @EricCMeadows @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen It’s a deal breaker for me. Without Tim Allen as the voice, is it even Buzz Lightyear?!? @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen It’s a deal breaker for me. Without Tim Allen as the voice, is it even Buzz Lightyear?!?

Frequent Flexual Assaulter @DarkLotus79 @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen Do people not pay attention? Tim Allen's Buzz is the toy based off of a person. Chris Evan's Buzz is the the real person that inspired the toy. The movie is about Buzz Lightyear the Person, not Andy's toy. @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen Do people not pay attention? Tim Allen's Buzz is the toy based off of a person. Chris Evan's Buzz is the the real person that inspired the toy. The movie is about Buzz Lightyear the Person, not Andy's toy.

david blankenship @davetrain1980 @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen Oh wow I thought he doing this movie also!! What a bummer def lost my interest in seeing movie it just wouldn't be the same @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen Oh wow I thought he doing this movie also!! What a bummer def lost my interest in seeing movie it just wouldn't be the same

𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕪 🇺🇦🌻 @kshering @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen Tim Allen's ‘Buzz’ is a toy based off of a person. Chris Evan's ‘Buzz’ is the the real person that inspired the toy. The movie is about Buzz Lightyear the Person, not Buzz Lightyear the toy. @PatriciaHeaton @ofctimallen Tim Allen's ‘Buzz’ is a toy based off of a person. Chris Evan's ‘Buzz’ is the the real person that inspired the toy. The movie is about Buzz Lightyear the Person, not Buzz Lightyear the toy.

ultralaser @seandehey patricia heaton's absurd tweet raises an important point, which is that tim allen is the voice of the buzz lightyear TOY in toy story, whereas chris evans is the voice of the character in the original film, which means tim allen is canonically great value chris evans patricia heaton's absurd tweet raises an important point, which is that tim allen is the voice of the buzz lightyear TOY in toy story, whereas chris evans is the voice of the character in the original film, which means tim allen is canonically great value chris evans

The Kosher Red Pill @KosherRedPill Patricia Heaton is 100% right; what woke Disney has done to Buzz Lightyear is part & parcel of emasculating male icons of national culture Patricia Heaton is 100% right; what woke Disney has done to Buzz Lightyear is part & parcel of emasculating male icons of national culture

During the premiere of Lightyear, Evans spoke to Vanity Fair about his role. He said that he had used Allen as a “guideline” to perfect the character:

"I used Tim Allen as a guideline. He did such a good job, and I'd be a fool not to acknowledge the work he did. But I couldn't just do a shameless impression.”

The Marvel actor also added that he had to create his own understanding of Buzz Lightyear’s character to bring some freshness to the role, while paying tribute to Allen's portrayal:

“I had to somehow create my own understanding of the character, and try to make some fresh tracks in the snow while paying homage to the great work that he did. Eventually I felt comfortable enough to make my own interpretation, and part of that was lowering the tone of my voice.”

The world premiere of Lightyear took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, June 8. The film is set to be released in theatres on June 17.

