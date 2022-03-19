Turning Red easter eggs: How many Pixar films earned subtle nods?

It's been a few weeks now since Pixar's Turning Red has been streaming on Disney Hotstar, and so far the response from the audience has been insane. The storyline revolves around a little girl who turns into a big red panda when she gets excited.

The movie, apart from entertaining fans, also gave a subtle nod to several other Pixar releases. If you have not watched the movie and are wondering what the fuss is all about, you should definitely check out the rest of the article. Here, we will talk about some of the other films that were subtly mentioned in Turning Red.

From Lightyear to Coco, Pixar films that were mentioned in Turning Red

1) Finding Nemo

Do you recall the scene from Turning Red where Mei and her friends are in the girls' restroom where they are planning to go to a concert? Well, if you watch the scene closely, you will notice that there is a Nemo sticker inside the bathroom. However, the visual mention is sustained for a fraction of a second and is difficult to notice in one go.

2) Lightyear

Pixar is known for mentioning its releases in its latest movies, and Turning Red is no exception. The movie has a mention of Lightyear, an upcoming movie based on popular action figure Buzz Lightyear. The mention is in the beginning of Turning Red when Mei and her friends walk down the lanes of Toronto.

If you are still wondering exactly where it is mentioned, then you should rewatch the scene and pay minute attention to the skateboard Mei carries. It has a couple of Lightyear stickers on its backside.

3) Coco

Turning Red exhibits a plethora of mentions from popular movies, and one such movie is Coco, a famous animated movie from 2017.

In the scene where Mei is on her way back home from school after getting transformed into a red panda, she bumbs against a couple of people on the road. The scene has a special kind of decoration hanging from one of the nearby houses, which was previously seen in Coco.

Another mention of the film in Turning Red is when a boy turns up wearing a Escápula t-shirt. Escápula is a fictional music group from Coco.

Other Pixar films that were also mentioned in Turning Red were Luca, Bao, Burrow, and more.

