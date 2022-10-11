How many sons does NeNe Leakes have? All about RHOA star's family as her younger child suffers a heart attack and stroke

NeNe Leakes’ son Brentt Leakes was recently hospitalized, increasing concern among the public. Sources revealed that Brentt suffered a heart attack and stroke as a result of which he was rushed to the hospital.

Although Brentt is already out of the hospital, his mother shared a video on her Instagram Story speaking about her son’s condition. She stated that her family was shocked after learning that Brentt was going through such a bad health issue at a very young age. She also confirmed that Brentt suffered congestive heart failure and a stroke.

According to NeNe, Brentt does not drink and never did drugs. He also underwent a few tests, including HIV, to determine the cause behind his condition. NeNe requested everyone to pray for her son and added that she is having a hard time speaking about the issue.

NeNe Leakes is a mother of two

Apart from being a famous television personality and actress, NeNe Leakes is also a mother of two children – Bryson Leakes and Brentt Leakes.

Bryson is her eldest son and has also appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Reports of Bryson getting arrested and thrown out of the house went viral when the third installment of the show was being shot. He returned home from prison when the fourth season began filming.

He later became a father to Bri’Asia. He is not very active on social media, but he keeps his fans updated about his life occasionally. His bio states that he is a music producer, manager, actor, and father. Bryson calls himself a family man and his Instagram feed mostly features memes and pictures of himself with his mother and alcoholic beverages.

NeNe’s second son Brentt is active on Instagram and has around 68,700 followers. His bio on the social media platform mentions that he is a DJ. He owns the Linnethia Lounge, which is a live entertainment lounge for individuals who are 21 years old and above.

He is also the owner of a mobile hookah company, Who Want Smoke Hookahs, and has a YouTube channel as well, where he shares videos about his day-to-day life.

NeNe Leakes first appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008

NeNe Leakes is mostly known for her appearances in The Real Housewives of Atlanta. (Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

NeNe Leakes initially appeared on TV shows like The Parkers and the 2003 musical comedy film, The Fighting Temptations.

She debuted on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008 and continued to appear on the show for seven seasons. She played a supporting role in the eighth season and had a full-time role from seasons 10 to 12.

She then played important roles in shows like The New Normal and Glee and participated in the NBC series, Celebrity Apprentice. She was also a guest host on Anderson Live and The Talk and participated in the 18th season of Dancing with the Stars in March 2014.

Leakes first appeared on Broadway in November 2014 in Rogers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella. She then portrayed Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago.

