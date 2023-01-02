When did Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner get engaged? ‘Victorious’ star ties the knot with longtime partner

Listen Up! star Daniella Monet recently exchanged vows with Andrew Gardner on December 29. The pair got engaged back in Christmas 2017. The actress disclosed the news on social media with a lineup of pictures featuring a few moments that led to her big day.

One of the pictures also featured the pair kissing each other and there was a picture of Andrew showing off only his ring on camera.

Andrew also announced the news on his account with some black-and-white pictures and one of them featured him and Monet flaunting their rings on camera. The duo wrote the numbers 22, 29, and 12 in their respective captions.

Daniella Monet shared a screen recording on her Instagram Story on December 31 where she changed her husband's contact name from 'My Baby' to 'Husband.'

Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner got engaged in 2017

Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner got engaged back in 2017. In an interview with People, Monet said that they woke up on Christmas morning and while they were getting ready for the day, Andrew recommended that they should click a family picture with their dogs.

Daniella Monet and Andrew Gardner got engaged in 2017 (Image via Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Monet said she decided to record the entire moment and while she was busy opening her gifts, Gardner blindfolded her and took her to their kitchen window. She said that she was not aware of anything and was confused. She continued and stated:

"Eventually I noticed there was a bow at the bottom of the tree, when I peeked over. And then I finally saw that there was 'Marry Me' carved into the tree with a heart with an arrow going through it. My heart sunk, my stomach dropped, everything just felt numb, and I lost it. I just was hysterical."

She eventually turned around and saw Garner on one knee. He cried as he grabbed her hand and asked her to marry him. Monet realized that the entire engagement was captured on video.

The pair had been dating for six years after meeting through a mutual friend on Facebook. They welcomed their daughter in February 2021.

Andrew Gardner is mostly known as the founder of the clothing brand, Gafton. He and Daniella are also the hosts of the podcast, Adulting Like a Mother Father. Gardner has frequently been featured on Daniella Monet's YouTube channel. He is also active on Instagram with around 155,000 followers and the posts mostly feature him enjoying some quality time with Monet and their daughter.

Daniella Monet is a famous actress and singer

Monet is well-known for her appearances on various shows like Listen Up!, Zoey 101, Victorious, Winx Club, and the Fred film franchise.

The 33-year-old has been a host of shows like AwesomenessTV and Paradise Run. She is popular for her singles like Lookin' Like Magic, I Want You Back, All I Want Is Everything, Leave It All To Shine, and more.

