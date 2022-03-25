Who is Brian Hickerson? Hayden Panettiere and boyfriend get into massive brawl on camera

Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson were recently seen getting into a fight with some patrons at the popular Sunset Strip hotel.

A video from Thursday night outside the Sunset Marquis where Panettiere and Hickerson threw down with a large group of people. Although security was able to control the situation, Brian broke free leading to a rampage.

Isabel @Isabel82979567 Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, got into a fight outside of a hotel in West Hollywood. Domestic violence doesn’t appear to be Brian Hickerson’s only problem. Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend were involved in a massive brawl in Los Angeles Thursday night Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, got into a fight outside of a hotel in West Hollywood. Domestic violence doesn’t appear to be Brian Hickerson’s only problem. Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend were involved in a massive brawl in Los Angeles Thursday night

An eyewitness said that the brawl started inside the hotel bar, where there was an argument between Hayden, Brian, and some other people. Individuals from the other group claimed that Hickerson had spit on them and the manager kicked them out, leading to a fight on the street.

Hayden can be seen trying to pry Brian off the others and it looks like she got kicked in the face while she was down. She is even heard yelling “Brian, jail!”, probably warning him of what might happen if the police show up since he is on probation until 2025.

They got separated at one point and the pair got back inside the hotel, apologizing to the staff, while the other group left. Even though law enforcement received a call about a fight at the hotel, by the time they arrived, everyone had left and no reports were filed.

Everything that is known about Brian Hickerson

Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson are seen on January 31, 2019 in Los Angeles, California (Image via gotpap/Getty Images)

Brian Hickerson is an actor, real estate agent, and business manager who gained recognition for his relationship with actress Hayden Panettiere.

Born in 1989, his father David Hickerson was a businessman while his mother was a homemaker. He also has a sister, Ann Stewart. Although he holds American citizenship, his ethnicity remains unknown for now.

Hickerson attended high school in his hometown and then the University of South Carolina, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in science in 2011. He shifted to Los Angeles in 2017 or 2018 to pursue his career as an actor and real estate agent.

His acting credits only include the 2017 film M.F.A., where he played the role of Officer Williams. He previously worked as a Business Development Manager, for HL Management and a Business Solutions Manager for Adams & Martin Group.

Brian’s net worth is estimated to be around $1.3 million and he has earned a lot of wealth from his professional career. His annual salary is said to be around $48,000.

Controversies

Brian Hickerson was sentenced to 45 days in 2021 after being accused of domestic violence. He confessed that he stole his ex Hayden Panettiere’s credit card to pay for things he wanted while she was asleep.

It was reported on March 8, 2018, that Bank of Travelers Rest filed a complaint against Hickerson claiming that he owes them $13,000.

He was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department on May 2, 2019, and it was reported that he and Panettiere were drinking in Hollywood the night before the incident.

The pair then had an argument that turned physical and Brian was released on $50,000 bail.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan