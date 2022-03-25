Dave Coulier net worth: Full House star's fortune explored as he celebrates two years of sobriety amid alcoholism battle

Dave Coulier recently opened up about his struggle with alcohol via Instagram on March 24. He was supported by his Full House co-stars and friends in the comments section.

The actor revealed in an Instagram caption that he has been sober for around two years. He also shared a picture of his face covered in blood after falling on some stairs made of stone after a night of drinking. The caption read:

“I was a drunk. Yes. An alcoholic. I’ve been alcohol-free since January 1, 2020. When I drank, I was the life of the party. I could make people laugh until they fell down. In this picture, I was the one who fell down.”

He continued and said:

“Not because I was playing hockey or doing the things I love – like chopping wood or doing construction, golfing, fishing, or flying airplanes. I was hammered and fell, going up some stairs made of stone.”

Melissa Knowles @Knowlesitall "Full House" Star Dave Coulier Opens Up About Battle with Alcoholism, Why He Chooses to Stay Sober "Full House" Star Dave Coulier Opens Up About Battle with Alcoholism, Why He Chooses to Stay Sober https://t.co/5lh3soPl9k

Dave Coulier also thanked his wife, Melissa Coulier, for always staying by his side. He said that he chose to make a decision for his well-being, his family, and for those who love him. The actor added that mental and physical withdrawal was the biggest challenge for him, but he was supported by his wife and friends.

Dave Coulier’s net worth explored

David Coulier is most popular for his appearances as Joey Gladstone on the ABC sitcom Full House and voicing Peter Venkman on The Real Ghostbusters.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 62-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. He has accumulated a lot of wealth from his work and career in the entertainment industry.

David Coulier is an actor, stand-up comedian, impressionist, and television host (Image via Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Dave Coulier purchased a house in Encino, California, for $1 million in 2001. He tried to sell the house in the last few years and most recently listed it for under $2 million in 2017.

The television host is also a private pilot, and he owns and flies a B35 Bonanza. His first general aviation flight was in Michigan when he was five. He even earned his pilot’s license at the same airport in 1979 and is now instrument rated.

Coulier then took some more flight training in Cirrus SR20 to keep current. He is part of the Hat in the Ring Society to support the AOPA Foundation, an organization that promotes safe flying.

Coulier loves ice hockey and participates in charity events with the Detroit Red Wings. He is also a fan of the Detroit Tigers and has played in some celebrity softball games along with Detroit Tigers fan Tom Selleck.

Edited by Shaheen Banu