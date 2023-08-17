“Someone’s getting fired”: Internet reacts as Nick Jonas falls through a hole on stage during The Tour show in Boston

Nick Jonas joined his brothers at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, as part of the Jonas Brothers Five Album One Night tour. During the concert, the singer fell through a gap in the floor of the stage, having failed to act on the warning of a nearby security guard.

The incident, which was recorded live from multiple on-scene sources, became viral on social media. The video, which shows the singer walking off the fall moments later and continuing with the concert, has triggered a range of reactions from netizens, with one even speculating that some member of the staff might get fired because of the hole in the stage.

Twitter is abuzz with reactions to Nick Jonas falling during concert

Fans were quick to react to the video of Nick Jonas falling, with many hoping that the singer was alright after the fall. Some also cautioned the singer to be careful, since the Jonas Brothers tour is expected to continue for months ahead.

The Boston concert was part of the Jonas Brothers tour to support their latest album, The Album, which was released on May 12, 2023. The album has been a massive success so far and in support of it, the band has embarked on a multi-leg tour, starting with the current North American leg.

Following the North American leg, the brothers, including Nick Jonas, are scheduled to head to Australia, where the tour is supposed to end on March 9, 2024.

Following the Australia tour, the brothers will embark on a Europe and UK tour, which will see them perform in cities such as Zurich, Antwerp, Paris, Glasgow and Dublin, among others.

More about Nick Jonas and his career

Aside from his career with his two brothers as part of the Jonas Brothers band, Nick Jonas also has a thriving solo music career. The singer released his eponymously titled debut studio album, Nicholas Jonas, on September 5, 2005.

During the hiatus of the band following their first three albums, the singer released his second solo studio album, also eponymously titled as Nick Jonas, on November 10, 2014. The album peaked at number 6 on the Billboard 200 album chart and sold more than 390,000 copies in the US alone.

The singer subsequently released his third studio album, Last Year Was Complicated, on June 10, 2016. The album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart, as well as at number 3 and 8 on the Canadian and Kiwi album charts, respectively.

The singer released his fourth and latest studio album, Spaceman, on March 12, 2021. The album was not as successful as the singer's previous solo albums, and peaked at number 12 on the Billboard 200 album chart and number 27 on the Scottish album chart respectively.