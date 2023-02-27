 Jonas Brothers Broadway Residency: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

American musical trio Jonas Brothers have announced a new residency at the Marquis Theatre in Broadway, New York, scheduled to take place from March 14 to March 18, 2023. The band will play their five different albums in full at the event, each night a specific album.

The hit group made the announcement via a post on their official Instagram page, writing alongside in the caption:

"Your boys are back in town.We're coming to Broadway and playing the Marquis Theatre March 14-18!! Each night will be focused on a different album and we'll be playing all the hits. Believe us when we say you won’t want to miss these shows..."

Tickets for the five-night Jonas Brothers' Residency can be accessed by registering on www.jonasbrothers.com for Ticketmaster's official Verified Fan program. More information will be available for registered fans from February 26, from 11.59pm ET. No information on pricing is available at the moment.

More about the Jonas Brothers residency

Jonas Brothers' upcoming residency comes on the heels of their latest single, Wings, being released, which is the first single from their upcoming 2023 album. Its video has already garnered more than 1.4 million views on YouTube at the time of writing this article.

Building on that momentum, the residency will highlight some of the greatest works of the band in chronological order, starting with a performance of their 2007 epynomously titled album, Jonas Brothers, on March 14.

The album was a commercial success, debuting at the number 5 spot on the BIllboard 200 chart upon its release and selling more than 69,000 copies within a week of debuting.

On March 15, the trio will perform their 2008 album, A Little Bit Longer, which debuted as the chart topper on the Billboard 200 chart upon release, where it remained for two weeks, selling more than 672,000 copies.

On March 16, the band will perform their 2009 album Lines, Vines, and Trying Times, which debuted as the chart topper on the Billboard 200 chart, and was a commercial success, but was received poorly by critics.

On March 17, the band will perform their 2019 album Happiness Begins, which also debuted as the chart topper on the Billboard 200 chart as well as the Canadian Album charts, selling more than 450,000 copies on its initial release across both countries.

The band will end the event with an exclusive pre-release full performance of their 2023 album, titled The Album, which is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2023, making it their second studio album since their comeback.

The full schedule is listed as follows:

March 14, 2023 - Broadway, New York at Marquis Theatre

March 15, 2023 - Broadway, New York at Marquis Theatre

March 16, 2023 - Broadway, New York at Marquis Theatre

March 17, 2023 - Broadway, New York at Marquis Theatre

March 18, 2023 - Broadway, New York at Marquis Theatre

More about Jonas Brothers in brief

Paul Kevin Jonas II, known as Kevin Jonas, is the oldest Jonas sibling, born on November 5, 1987. Aside from his work with the band, Kevin Jonas appeared on the reality show E!, as well as the competition series The Celebrity Apprentice. He is also the founder of the construction company Jonas Werner, as well as the influencer marketing platform, The Blu Market.

Joseph Adam Jonas is the middle sibling of the group, born in August 1989. Aside from his work with the band, Joe Jonas has acted in the Disney film Camp Rock, as well as releasing his own album, Fastlife, in 2011, which debuted at number 15 on Billboard 200. Nicholas Jerry Jonas is the youngest sibling of the Jonas Brothers, born on September 16, 1992.

The band was formed after Steve Greenberg, president of Columbia Records, heard Nick's song, Please Be Mine, and offered the brothers a deal. Aside from his musical pursuits, Nick Jonas has also appeared in a recurring role on the musical drama Smash and movies like the Jumanji franchise.

