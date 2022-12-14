Jonas Brothers Las Vegas Residency 2023: Tickets, presale, price, where to buy, dates and more

The Jonas Brothers have announced a three-night residency scheduled to take place in Las Vegas next February. Billed as Jonas Brothers: Live in Las Vegas, the residency shows are scheduled to take place on February 17, 18, and 19 at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Speaking about the residency in a social media post, The Jonas Brothers wrote:

“We couldn’t be more excited to start sharing everything we’re planning for 2023 and 3 more shows in Vegas is the perfect way to kick things off. We’re back at Dolby Live at Park MGM this February!! Presale starts tomorrow at 10 AM PT. Grab your tickets and we will see you there!”

Jonas Brothers @jonasbrothers We're back at Dolby Live at Park MGM this February!! Presale starts tomorrow at 10 AM PT. Grab your tickets and we will see you there! We couldn't be more excited to start sharing everything we're planning for 2023 and 3 more shows in Vegas is the perfect way to kick things off

The trio's fan club members will get access to an exclusive presale on December 14 at 10:00 am PT. Members of MGM Rewards, MGM Resorts International’s reimagined loyalty rewards program, along with Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will get access to a presale on December 15 at 10 am PT via Ticketmaster. The general on-sale for the Jonas Brothers' Las Vegas residency tickets will begin at $49.

Earlier in May, Nick Jonas confirmed that The Jonas Brothers were working on new music on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"We’re usually like really cryptic about this, and I feel like it’s really kinda st*pid. We’re working on new music for sure. I can tell you it’s my favorite stuff we’ve ever done.”

In an interview with Just Jared, the brothers highlighted their relationship and where they currently stand.

Nick, in a statement, noted:

“We all have families and live in different places. We’re in a better spot now than we’ve ever been, and it’s a really fun season of discovering what the next chapter is going to look like.”

The Jonas Brothers went on hiatus in 2013 and got back together in 2019 to release their first album in a decade. Titled Happiness Begins, the album featured singles including Sucker and Cool, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Joe Jonas added, noting:

“Over the years, you start to take advantage of the [sibling] relationship because it’s a safe space. You feel like you can say anything, and that can be damaging.”

Kevin Jonas gave his input, saying:

“It allowed us to understand who we were as people.”

Earlier this year, the brothers also released a documentary titled Chasing Happiness on Amazon Prime and a family roast on Netflix.

Apart from releasing five studio albums as a band, with their debut being It's About Time, which was released in 2006, the brothers have also starred in several movies, including the original Camp Rock and its sequel, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2008. The trio also starred in their Disney Channel series, Jonas.

The trio recently wrapped up their Remember This Tour with Kelsea Ballerini. It was charted as one of the highest-grossing tours of 2021.

