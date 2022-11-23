''I took it really hard'': Joe Jonas opens up on the failure of his debut album

Joe Jonas recently joined Jay Shetty for a brand new episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty, where the former Disney star and now a popular singer and songwriter, opened up about a really vulnerable and difficult period of his life. The interview was dropped on YouTube on Monday, November 21, 2022, by Jay Shetty Podcast.

Joe Jonas first stepped into the world of music, along with his brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, with their pop rock band called Jonas Brothers. Their band was an instant hit, making them teenage icons all over the world. Joe has also been a part of several hit Disney musical films alongside his brothers. His list of films includes 2008's Camp Rock and 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam.

However, the journey was not always as smooth for Joe as he went through several upheavals throughout his long journey to fame. In an interview with Shetty, the singer poured his heart out while talking about his failures and how he dealt with them. Joe said:

"I took it really hard but I didn't realize how I actually felt in the moments"

Joe Jonas felt like the failure of his first solo album hit him "like a ton of bricks"

In a podcast interview with Jay Shetty that premiered on November 21, songwriter and musician Joe Jonas discussed his struggles with mental health and well-being. He said:

"There's been a few hurdles that I felt like I probably need to take care of myself physically, mentally. I think the biggest one that comes to mind - Many years ago I released a solo album....when you're like performing at the level that the Jonas brothers were back when and you know it was just chaos and craziness and number one albums and the song would break records on YouTube and things were happening in real time you kind of think like all right this is the norm like this is gonna happen for me too."

Joe further said:

"I think that's like obviously a really bizarre thing to even think about but that started to become like okay anything we touch I think it's gonna really take off. And I had kind of a wake-up call when I released this album and it didn't perform as well as say the brother stuff"

According to Joe Jonas, the band's success was the result of a lot of hard work and preparation over the course of many years. However, he did not completely realize how he was feeling or why he was feeling that way. On the podcast, he continued:

"I didn't realize how I actually felt in the moments I figured okay well I'll just get back on the road and you know start promoting this and I had like a bit of like a lifespan with with this album I knew that the next brother's project or TV show or something was right around the corner"

He further said:

"I had about a year and a half to really focus in on this album called Fast Life and I was in here in New York after the album was out and it didn't really do much and started reading reviews, started seeing the reactions, it hit me like a ton of bricks."

According to Joe Jonas, it was at that point that he realized he needed professional help as he was experiencing an emotional low. However, that realization did not come easy. Initially, the singer thought that he was physically ill. But that was definitely not the case. While talking about this, the singer said:

"I started feeling like physically ill and I really told myself and believed that I was sick so I would go to the doctor...It became a thing where it was comical because I'm like I'm hypochondriac I'm just overthinking these symptoms or creating this in my mind and one doctor finally just said to me they're like have you thought or spoken to a thereapist."

He further continued:

"I was like "me no why would I why would I ever need therapy? life is great." And it kind of just hit me after I left and I was like oh my like "Oh my God! maybe there're right" So sure enough, I started seeing somebody and I was like "oh this is why.""

Joe Jonas is currently part of two successful pop-rock bands, including DNCE and Jonas Brothers. DNCE's debut single, Cake by the Ocean, held the position of rank 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the U.S.

