In Pictures: Joe Jonas, Matthew Perry, and other celebrities who attended the US Open women's final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur

Many celebrities showed up to witness the historic 2022 US Open final between Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur.

The US Open is one of the biggest sporting events in the United States. Every year, the September fortnight at Flushing Meadows is filled with glamor galore, with notable celebrities flocking to the stadiums to witness the biggest tennis stars battle it out for the coveted title.

This year has been extra special. After Serena Williams announced her retirement, well-known personalities such as Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Tiger Woods, Bill Clinton, Anna Wintour, and Spike Lee, among many others, made an appearance in the initial days of the US Open to get a glimpse of the departing legend.

The women’s singles event reached its conclusion on Saturday with the ultimate clash between World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and soon-to-be World No. 2 Ons Jabeur. Many prominent celebrities were present to witness 21-year-old Swiatek lift the third Grand Slam title of her young career.

Joe Jonas was one of the attendees who was mesmerized by the stunning display of tennis by the Pole and the Tunisian. Jonas, who earlier headlined the US Open fan week with his musical band DNCE, has been a regular in the tennis stands.

'Friends' actor Matthew Perry, an avid tennis watcher, was present with his goddaughter to enjoy the occasion. Interestingly, Perry was a top-ranked junior tennis player in his youth.

Los Angeles Clippers’ Kwahi Leonard from the NBA was also in attendance to cheer on his fellow athletes.

Also present was Hollywood actress Brooke Shields, who enjoyed her Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Shields isn’t new to the stadium as she has previously celebrated the wins of her former husband, Andre Agassi, at Flushing Meadows.

Other noteworthy attendees at the women’s singles final in New York were Jenny Mollen, Jason Biggs, Ilana Glazer and Antoni Porowski.

Iga Swiatek downs Ons Jabeur to win her third Grand Slam at the US Open

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur at the 2022 US Open

On the tennis side of things, Iga Swiatek outlasted Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6(5) in the final of the 2022 US Open. Hailing from Tunisia, Ons Jabeur became the first African and Arab woman to reach the summit clash at the US Open. Jabeur, who was also a recent finalist at Wimbledon, has now reached back-to-back Grand Slam finals this year, ending up on the losing side in both instances unfortunately.

Iga Swiatek, meanwhile, became the first Pole to lift the title in New York. The 21-year-old maintained her formidable form despite suffering a few setbacks in recent times. This is Swiatek’s first hardcourt Major title and her second Grand Slam of the season. Her previous two Major titles came on Parisian clay at the 2020 and 2022 French Open.

The World No. 1 will now increase her lead in the points table, while 28-year-old Jabeur will take the World No. 2 spot, owing to her sturdy display at Flushing Meadows.

