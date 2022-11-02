Halloween 2022 costumes: 5 best-dressed men

Halloween 2022 (October 31, 2022) has come and gone, and even though the spooky holiday was the day before yesterday, celebrities started celebrations a week early and busted out fun costumes, both on Instagram and in real life. Every spooky season, celebrities dress up to impress their fans. They tend to choose ensembles that are glamorous, terrifying, and campy.

Multiple parties took place this weekend, including at The Standard's Boom Boom Room in New York City, and more. Multiple celebrities went out in couples outfits, including newly married reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian Barker and drummer Travis Barker.

Other than couples, many male celebrities, including Joe Jonas, Diddy, and Lil Nas X, also donned amazing outfits and looks. Sportskeeda has listed five male celebrities who rocked their Halloween 2022 looks.

Elon Musk and four other male celebrities who rocked their Halloween 2022 looks

1) Sean Diddy as the Joker

Sean Diddy Combs took his Halloween costume very seriously this year. Sean was dressed as the Joker and was almost unrecognizable due to his makeup and costume. In an Instagram post, he showed his fans the Joker look on October 30, 2022, and wrote in an Instagram caption,

"Hello my friends, I'm the Joker. I'm highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha."

Diddy's take on the Joker was based on Heath Ledger's version in The Dark Knight, a role that earned the late actor a posthumous Oscar. He added graphical makeup and green hair to obtain a realistic look, including the iconic Gotham villain's purple suit.

2) Travis Barker with his Boo Kourtney Kardashian dressed up as the Chucky couple

The newly married couple, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, took their Halloween 2022 outfit's inspiration from the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky. For the holiday, the couple dressed notoriously evil.

Barker nailed Chucky's childlike eerie getup as he wore a striped vintage tee with denim overalls from Dickies (customized by Samuel Ososki). To give his outfit a more realistic look, he added a scraggly red wig and red stitched up makeup on his fase. He finished off his look with Adidas Gazelles.

3) Lil Nas X as the Ice Spice girl

Grammy winner Lil Nas X dressed as Ice Spice for Halloween 2022, which was a popular costume choice in the music industry for 2022. The Montero singer posted pictures donning the outfit from her 2022 Munch video. One could easily see a full-blown photoshoot, in which he struck the same pose as Ice.

He wore blue denim booty shorts with a neon green bandeau crop top. He finished off his look with white Nike Air Force 1's, white socks, a golden necklace, a ginger-headed curly wig, and matching orange nails.

4) Joe Jonas as Flo from Progressive

Joe Jonas dressed up as Flo, the Progressive Insurance spokesperson, for Halloween 2022. Stephanie Courtney played the role of Flo in the commercials. He shared photos of his costume on Instagram and posed like Flo. The first pic is a mirror selfie with a thumbs-up.

He wore the iconic white polo and apron, alongside a name tag and button that read "I heart insurance," to make his costume seem realistic. To finish off the costume, he wore a blue headband, wid, red lip shade, and winged eyeliner.

5) Elon Musk as Devil Champion

The richest person in the world celebrated Halloween in style amidst his Twitter takeover controversy. On Monday night, the billionaire attended Heidi Klum's Halloween party and dressed up as Devil's Champion for the night. He attended the event alongside his mother, activist and model Mae Musk. Brooke Wall, the founder and CEO of the Wall Group, was also featured in the photo alongside Musk and his mother.

He purchased the costume from a local costume shop, dubbed the AbracadabraNYC, in New York City, for $7500. The leather armor set was clad in red and black hues.

Other than the aforementioned male celebrities, many others rocked their looks this spooky season, including Machine Gun Kelly alongside wife Megan Fox, Tyga, Henry Golding, and more.

Poll : 0 votes