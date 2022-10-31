"Won Halloween this year": Diddy leaves fans in awe with stunning Heath Ledger Joker costume

Sean 'Diddy' Combs took Halloween seriously this year by showing up in a near-perfect Joker costume from the 2008 Batman movie The Dark Knight. On Saturday, October 29, he posted multiple photos and videos of himself dressed up as Heath Ledger's Joker. Fans are in awe of how well Puff Daddy executed the costume.
Diddy channeled Heath's Clown Prince of Crime in a heavily pancaked face, bright purple suit, and iconic green hair. He was even spotted cackling, hanging out of police cars, and brandishing a flame thrower. He posted images of himself in character on his Twitter page with the caption:
"It's not about the money. It's about sending a message!! Everything Burns!!"
Fans all over social media were left stunned by Diddy's costume. One user referred to the rapper as this year's winner for the spooky season.
Fans laud Diddy's Halloween Costume
This year, Hollywood went all aboard the costume train, but no one did it like Puff Daddy. The 52-year-old rapper fully embraced the Joker's anarchic personality and took to the streets in the iconic green and purple garb while acting out for the cameras.
He donned a three-piece suit complete with a green vest over a patterned shirt and tie. The baggy trousers flaunted a chain, and the look was completed with a long purple coat to match. He was spotted with a fake machine gun and a flamethrower, completely embodying the DC villain's guise.
Following his posts on Twitter and Instagram, fans were all in awe of how eerily perfect his portrayal was. Many were stunned by Diddy's efforts and even think he earned an audition for the role, should it be reprised. Some claim that he did it better than Jared Leto, who played the role in the more recent Suicide Squad movies.
Fellow rapper Tyler the Creator happened to run into Sean 'Joker' Combs while he was in character. The iconic moment was captured on video and we can even hear Tyler calling the costume "top tier." Sean Combs posted the video on his Instagram, tagging Tyler and saying,
"It's going to be a glorious night."
Diddy also showed off his transformation into the iconic villain in a video shared on Instagram. The rapper is seen in a chair getting ready and wished everyone a happy and safe Halloween.
Sean Combs is known for upstaging everyone else during Halloween. Fans were reminded of the time he did the Diddy Bop as Pennywise, the clown from the horror film It, in 2019. Back in 2012, he dressed up as Prince from the music video for Purple Rain, complete with a jheri curl wig and guitar to boot.
Prior to that, in 2004, he attended Heidi Klum's party dressed as a gladiator, but this year, Puff Daddy truly won the night.
Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the DC villain, and in 2019 Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his portrayal in Todd Phillips' film, which has an upcoming musical sequel starring Lady Gaga. Since Diddy is already known for his musical talents, fans can't wait to see him venture into the acting sphere.