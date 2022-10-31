"Won Halloween this year": Diddy leaves fans in awe with stunning Heath Ledger Joker costume

Sean 'Diddy' Combs took Halloween seriously this year by showing up in a near-perfect Joker costume from the 2008 Batman movie The Dark Knight. On Saturday, October 29, he posted multiple photos and videos of himself dressed up as Heath Ledger's Joker. Fans are in awe of how well Puff Daddy executed the costume.

Diddy channeled Heath's Clown Prince of Crime in a heavily pancaked face, bright purple suit, and iconic green hair. He was even spotted cackling, hanging out of police cars, and brandishing a flame thrower. He posted images of himself in character on his Twitter page with the caption:

"It's not about the money. It's about sending a message!! Everything Burns!!"

LOVE @Diddy 🖕🏿 It’s not about the money. It’s about the sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!🖕🏿 It’s not about the money. It’s about the sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!! 🔥🃏🖕🏿🎃 https://t.co/AEKoBPB9zC

Fans all over social media were left stunned by Diddy's costume. One user referred to the rapper as this year's winner for the spooky season.

Rich @beingpeople__ @Diddy @c_murdaaaaaa ok Diddy won Halloween this year we can all go back inside now @Diddy @c_murdaaaaaa ok Diddy won Halloween this year we can all go back inside now

Fans laud Diddy's Halloween Costume

This year, Hollywood went all aboard the costume train, but no one did it like Puff Daddy. The 52-year-old rapper fully embraced the Joker's anarchic personality and took to the streets in the iconic green and purple garb while acting out for the cameras.

He donned a three-piece suit complete with a green vest over a patterned shirt and tie. The baggy trousers flaunted a chain, and the look was completed with a long purple coat to match. He was spotted with a fake machine gun and a flamethrower, completely embodying the DC villain's guise.

Sean Combs shows out in his Halloween costume (Image via Backgrid/Frank Vasquez)

Following his posts on Twitter and Instagram, fans were all in awe of how eerily perfect his portrayal was. Many were stunned by Diddy's efforts and even think he earned an audition for the role, should it be reprised. Some claim that he did it better than Jared Leto, who played the role in the more recent Suicide Squad movies.

Will Blackmon 🍷 @WillBlackmon You can’t tell me @Diddy didn’t just earn a legit audition to be the next Joker. Bruh was in FULL character for an entire night You can’t tell me @Diddy didn’t just earn a legit audition to be the next Joker. Bruh was in FULL character for an entire night 😂 https://t.co/uecem7duq0

aja🤍 @badgyalaja we can all agree that diddy won halloween right? cause this is the joker his damn self we can all agree that diddy won halloween right? cause this is the joker his damn self 😭 https://t.co/WNGNkXY9Yc

daymon🤘 @hardydayt0na Rap Alert @rapalert6 Diddy runs into Tyler the Creator as The Joker for Halloween Diddy runs into Tyler the Creator as The Joker for Halloween 😂 https://t.co/Jy5iz7AlTK why is diddy a better joker than jared leto twitter.com/rapalert6/stat… why is diddy a better joker than jared leto twitter.com/rapalert6/stat…

Nikki @TheNikkiRosa Diddy’s true personality came out with that joker costume Diddy’s true personality came out with that joker costume 😂

Pere Egbi ✊🏾 @PereEgbi The next movie about the Joker, if @Diddy don’t get cast to play Joker in that movie then I ain’t watching. Cos he killed his characterization of the joker for Halloween! Damn. The next movie about the Joker, if @Diddy don’t get cast to play Joker in that movie then I ain’t watching. Cos he killed his characterization of the joker for Halloween! Damn. 😂 😂

clooney's son  @Dwinfield Literally can watch diddy joker videos all day lol Literally can watch diddy joker videos all day lol

Neiman Marcus Stan Account @TheBrookeAsh Diddy ate, I fear. That Joker costume is *chef's kiss* Diddy ate, I fear. That Joker costume is *chef's kiss* 😭

Fans react to Sean's Joker costume 1/2 (image via Instagram)

Fans react to Sean's Joker costume 2/2 (image via Instagram)

Fellow rapper Tyler the Creator happened to run into Sean 'Joker' Combs while he was in character. The iconic moment was captured on video and we can even hear Tyler calling the costume "top tier." Sean Combs posted the video on his Instagram, tagging Tyler and saying,

"It's going to be a glorious night."

Diddy also showed off his transformation into the iconic villain in a video shared on Instagram. The rapper is seen in a chair getting ready and wished everyone a happy and safe Halloween.

Sean Combs is known for upstaging everyone else during Halloween. Fans were reminded of the time he did the Diddy Bop as Pennywise, the clown from the horror film It, in 2019. Back in 2012, he dressed up as Prince from the music video for Purple Rain, complete with a jheri curl wig and guitar to boot.

Prior to that, in 2004, he attended Heidi Klum's party dressed as a gladiator, but this year, Puff Daddy truly won the night.

Heath Ledger won a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the DC villain, and in 2019 Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his portrayal in Todd Phillips' film, which has an upcoming musical sequel starring Lady Gaga. Since Diddy is already known for his musical talents, fans can't wait to see him venture into the acting sphere.

Poll : 0 votes