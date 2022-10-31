Lizzo dressed up as Chrisean Rock, who is Blueface’s girlfriend, for Halloween this year. However, the singer was quick to receive backlash for her choice of costume. With a missing tooth and a Chrisean-like neck tattoo, the singer even tried to create a hairstyle similar to hers along with a sizable diamond chain. The singer wore a white T-shirt and denim shorts, along with gold heart-shaped earrings.

As soon as Lizzo uploaded the video to social media, the internet began to condemn her for turning Rock into a Halloween gag. The singer's loyal fans are sticking strong by her side, defending her by stating that she meant no harm.

A netizen took to Twitter and brought in the “fatphobic” angle to address the whole controversy, and said:

"Yall getting mad on behalf of someone who liked the costume, yall use any excuse to be fatphobic it's so nasty."

However, Chrisean Rock didn't seem to mind the Halloween costume, as she sportingly commented on the Boys singer's video and said:

"Awwwwww love dis."

Chrisean Rock loved the outfit that Lizzo wore for Halloween. (Image via Instagram)

Lizzo fans defend the singer, many found the costume eccentric yet hilarious

While many on social media are bashing the Grammy Award winner for allegedly mocking Chrisean Rock, the About Damn Time singer's loyal fans are by her side and calling out the haters, who are leaving negative comments online about the costume and the singer.

Fans are simply loving the outfit, and calling it “hilarious.” One fan tried to bring out the logic to the whole controversy.

Others found it absolutely comical and amusing.

A few also pointed out how Chrisean herself loved the Grrrls singer’s look.

While the Truth Hurts singer's fans defended here, many criticized her for turning Chrisean's appearance into a Halloween costume as the latter's relationship with Blueface is often considered toxic. Some pointed out that it came across as the singer poking fun at someone who is in a bad situation.

“You can dress up as someone without being offensive”: Lizzo claps back at haters amidst the Halloween costume controversy

After Lizzo noticed the comments against her, she took to social media to share her two cents about the whole fiasco. Speaking about her dressing up as Chrisean, she clarified that she was not trying to offend anyone. She said:

“I didn’t put on a “skinny suit” - u can dress up as someone w/out being offensive - rock lit I’m lit it’s all love. Don’t make it weird.”

The post came after the singer posted a series of videos and pictures of herself dressed up as the Rainy Days singer on social media. While Chrisean Rock hasn't released any official statement on the same, her comment on the Juice singer’s post about how she loves her look is proof enough that everything is cool between the two ladies, and Rock is totally fine with her donning her look for Halloween.

This, however, wasn't Lizzo's only Halloween look. She also dressed up as Marge Simpson.

