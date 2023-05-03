Jonas Brothers Five Albums One Night Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Jonas Brothers have announced a new leg of their Five Album One Night tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 12, 2023, to October 14, 2023, across venues in mainland USA. The tour will be their first major live event since 2021's Remember This Tour.

The brothers announced the new show exactly two weeks before the release of their new album via a post on their official Instagram page:

Presale for the new show will start on May 9, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed by registering for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program for the band at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers. General tickets for the show will be available from May 12, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced yet.

Tickets can be availed at www.ticketmaster.com

Jonas Brothers to play five albums at the concert

Continuing the series of concerts in which the group plays five of their albums in one night, the band will be playing all of their previous albums at the concert in Philadelphia.

The full list of dates and venues for the Jonas Brothers tour is listed below:

August 12, 2023 – Bronx, New York at Yankee Stadium

August 13, 2023 – Bronx, New York at Yankee Stadium

August 15, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

August 17, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

August 19, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre

August 22, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

August 24, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

August 25, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Wrigley Field

August 27, 2023 – St Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center

August 30, 2023 – Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field

September 1, 2023 – Saint Paul, Minnesota at Minnesota State Fair

September 3, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

September 6, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

September 8, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

September 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Dodger Stadium

September 11, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

September 14, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

September 16, 2023 – Omaha, Newark at CHI Health Center

September 18, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

September 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

September 22, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

September 23, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

September 25, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

September 26, 2023 – Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena

September 28, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

September 30, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

October 1, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 3, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center

October 5, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center

October 7, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

October 9, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 10, 2023 – Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena

October 12, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

October 13, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center

October 14, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center

More about Jonas Brothers and their career

Aside from their music career, Jonas Brothers are also known for their film and television appearances. The brothers played the roles of Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray in the 2008 musical television film Camp Rock.

The brothers have also played lead roles in the 2009 and 2010 Disney channel's original series Jonas, which was created by Michael Curtis and Roger S. H. Schulman.

Jonas Brothers have also played roles in the Hollywood fantasy comedy movie, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian. The trio appeared as the cherub exhibits in the Smithsonian Museum.

