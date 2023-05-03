Jonas Brothers Five Albums One Night Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, venues and more

Jonas Brothers have announced a new leg of their Five Album One Night tour, which is scheduled to take place from August 12, 2023, to October 14, 2023, across venues in mainland USA. The tour will be their first major live event since 2021's Remember This Tour.
The brothers announced the new show exactly two weeks before the release of their new album via a post on their official Instagram page:
Presale for the new show will start on May 9, 2023, at 10 am local time and can be accessed by registering for Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program for the band at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/jonasbrothers. General tickets for the show will be available from May 12, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced yet.
Tickets can be availed at www.ticketmaster.com
Jonas Brothers to play five albums at the concert
Continuing the series of concerts in which the group plays five of their albums in one night, the band will be playing all of their previous albums at the concert in Philadelphia.
The full list of dates and venues for the Jonas Brothers tour is listed below:
- August 12, 2023 – Bronx, New York at Yankee Stadium
- August 13, 2023 – Bronx, New York at Yankee Stadium
- August 15, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden
- August 17, 2023 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena
- August 19, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario at Rogers Centre
- August 22, 2023 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- August 24, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
- August 25, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Wrigley Field
- August 27, 2023 – St Louis, Missouri at Enterprise Center
- August 30, 2023 – Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field
- September 1, 2023 – Saint Paul, Minnesota at Minnesota State Fair
- September 3, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- September 6, 2023 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- September 8, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- September 9, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Dodger Stadium
- September 11, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- September 14, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- September 16, 2023 – Omaha, Newark at CHI Health Center
- September 18, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- September 21, 2023 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center
- September 22, 2023 – Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena
- September 23, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- September 25, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena
- September 26, 2023 – Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena
- September 28, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena
- September 30, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center
- October 1, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- October 3, 2023 – Tulsa, Oklahoma at BOK Center
- October 5, 2023 – San Antonio, Texas at AT&T Center
- October 7, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- October 9, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- October 10, 2023 – Columbia, South Carolina at Colonial Life Arena
- October 12, 2023 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- October 13, 2023 – Orlando, Florida at Amway Center
- October 14, 2023 – Miami, Florida at Kaseya Center
More about Jonas Brothers and their career
Aside from their music career, Jonas Brothers are also known for their film and television appearances. The brothers played the roles of Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray in the 2008 musical television film Camp Rock.
The brothers have also played lead roles in the 2009 and 2010 Disney channel's original series Jonas, which was created by Michael Curtis and Roger S. H. Schulman.
Jonas Brothers have also played roles in the Hollywood fantasy comedy movie, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian. The trio appeared as the cherub exhibits in the Smithsonian Museum.