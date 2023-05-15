Jonas Brothers Australian Tour 2023: All we know so far as fans express excitement

On May 10, 2023, the Jonas Brothers revealed an Australian tour for this year in an exclusive interview with Smallzy's Surgery. When asked by their host about tours, the group stated that they were actively considering an Australian outing:

"The fact that we’ve never gone there and played a show; it’s long overdue. We’re figuring that out now. That’s the next step."

The band last attempted an Australian tour in 2019, which was canceled due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent worldwide travel restrictions imposed by most nations.

Netizens are overjoyed as Jonas Brothers reveal they are considering their first Australian Tour

Jonas Brothers are building momentum for their new album, titled The Album, which was released on May 12, 2023. The group has been on tour to support their album since before its release, first with a residency on Broadway, then with their Five Album, One Night tour in North America.

On Smallzy's Surgery, Jonas Brothers were asked:

“I was going to ask about Australia, but I’m like a scorned lover – I’ve asked you when you’re coming and you’ve told me you were, and then you never showed up for years."

The group responded, saying they have been thinking of doing an Australia tour for a while, stating that the covid-19 restrictions made it difficult previously:

"Covid hit, which complicated our ability to come. You really didn’t want anyone to come and you said no. We’ve been dying to come to Australia for a long time. We’ve sounded like a broken record [with] the number of times we’ve said that"

Fans reacted to the announcement by Jonas Brothers with excitement and joy, taking to social media to express their feelings. Some stated they were waiting patiently, while others expressed doubt at the announcement:

Tam ♡ @guacnjonas IT'S CONFIRMED THAT THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE COMING TO AUSTRALIA IT'S CONFIRMED THAT THE JONAS BROTHERS ARE COMING TO AUSTRALIA 😭😭😭😭😭

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) @lumosjmin The Jonas brothers are coming to australia girl I am going I have been waiting for this day since 2006 when i saw their cover of Year 3000 playing on Disney channel every 2 seconds NICK JONAS WAS MY FIRST CELEBRITY CRUSH I AM GOING The Jonas brothers are coming to australia girl I am going I have been waiting for this day since 2006 when i saw their cover of Year 3000 playing on Disney channel every 2 seconds NICK JONAS WAS MY FIRST CELEBRITY CRUSH I AM GOING😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/fKPEkxUbqM

Jonas Brothers Australia 🇦🇺 @jonastralian Waiting patiently for my The Album Vinyl with signed Poster and Signed CD to ship Waiting patiently for my The Album Vinyl with signed Poster and Signed CD to ship https://t.co/OaJ2pSBJJa

Olivia | 12 🪩🛰️ @latennightsushi THE JONAS BROTHERS SRE COMING TO AUSTRALIA?????? THE JONAS BROTHERS SRE COMING TO AUSTRALIA??????

Larry (The air I breath is green) 💙💚 @LaaaaRRyyy2010 My dreams of seeing the Jonas Brothers could come true one of my first boyband obsessions and they could be coming to Australia My dreams of seeing the Jonas Brothers could come true one of my first boyband obsessions and they could be coming to Australia https://t.co/IO60Rp4fml

To note, the group recently revealed their inspiration for The Album in an exclusive interview with Variety, stating:

"The Bee Gees were a huge influence in our lives, growing up and listening to them with our father. And obviously, as we grew up being three brothers in a band, we definitely understood similarities."

Nick Jonas later continued, detailing the inspiration for their hit single, Wafflehouse:

"It was a last-minute addition. At first, it was a bit of a head scratcher, but the more I listened to it, the more I loved it. I think it really encapsulates a moment in time for us. Musically it taps into some of my favorites: Doobie Brothers and Bee Gees, and others from that era. It’s a really, really, fun song. We can’t wait to play it live.”

The last concert by the Jonas Brothers was the Remember This album tour, which ran from August 20 to December 16, 2021. The tour sold more than 4 million tickets, grossing a career-high of $300 million.

More about the Jonas Brothers

Jonas Brothers are primarily a power-pop band who began their career in 2006 with the album It's About Time. The album was a moderate success, peaking at number 91 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The group started achieving commercial stardom with their third studio album, A Little Bit Longer, released on August 12, 2008. The album was the first to top the Billboard 200 album chart for the group.

Aside from their studio albums, Jonas Brothers have also released three live albums as well as three soundtrack albums, of which the 2010 soundtrack album, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, was a major success. The album peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

