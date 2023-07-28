Jonas Brothers extended tour 2023-24: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Jonas Brothers have extended their Five Albums, One Night world tour, with the new leg scheduled to take place from October 18, 2023, to June 20, 2024, across North America, Oceania, Europe, and the UK. The new leg consists of 50 concert dates as of now.
The brothers announced the new tour, which will feature the band's performance of their five most popular albums, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Verified Fan presale registration is open now through Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET for those interested in North American tour dates through Live Nation. The presale begins on Thursday, August 3, and those who have been chosen can buy tickets at that time. Presale for the rest of the tour will be available from August 4, 2023.
General tickets for the North American and Europe shows will be available from August 4, 2023, and from August 8, 2023, for the rest of the tour. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the band (https://jonasbrothers.com/the-tour).
Jonas Brothers celebrate their previous albums with their tour
Jonas Brothers are celebrating their discography with their Five Albums One Night tour, even as they build momentum for their newly released album, The Album, as well. The newly released album has so far peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
The full list of dates and venues for the Jonas Brothers tour is given below:
- October 18, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- October 20, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena
- October 22, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- October 23, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- October 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena
- October 28, 2023 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena
- October 29, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center
- November 2, 2023 – Fresno, California at Save Mart Center
- November 4, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center
- November 5, 2023 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Arena
- November 7, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Arena
- November 9, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- November 10, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- November 11, 2023 Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at Rogers Arena
- November 14, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada at Rogers Place
- November 16, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada at Canada Life Centre
- November 17, 2023 – Grand Forks, North Dakota at Alerus Center
- November 19, 2023 – St Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center
- November 20, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- November 21, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena
- November 27, 2023 – Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center
- November 29, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Centre
- December 1, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
- December 2, 2023 – Albany, New York at MVP Arena
- December 3, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena
- December 6, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center
- December 9, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center
- February 27, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena
- March 1, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- March 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena
- March 5, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- March 8, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- March 9, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena
- May 18, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Spektrum
- May 20, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena
- May 21, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena
- May 22, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena
- May 25, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi
- May 27, 2024 – Lyon, France at LDLC Arena
- May 28, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum
- May 30, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at TAURON Arena
- June 1, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Stadthalle
- June 2, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 arena
- June 3, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle
- June 4, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion
- June 7, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena
- June 8, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis
- June 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome
- June 12, 2024 – London, United Kingdom at The O2
- June 15, 2024 – Birmingham, United Kingdom at Utilita Arena
- June 16, 2024 – Glasgow, United Kingdom at OVO Hydro
- June 17, 2023 – Manchester, United Kingdom at Co-op Live Arena
- June 19, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena
- June 20, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at SSE Arena
More about Jonas Brothers and their music career
Jonas Brothers started their career with appearances on the Disney Channel, which subsequently resulted in their starring in the Disney-produced musical duology, Camp Rock.
Jonas Brothers released their debut studio album, It's About Time, on August 8, 2006. The album was a modest success as it sold over only 123,000 copies in the US after a year of release.
Jonas Brothers achieved commercial acclaim with their third studio album, A Little Bit Longer, which was released on August 12, 2008. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the US and Canadian album charts.