Jonas Brothers extended tour 2023-24: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Jonas Brothers have extended their Five Albums, One Night world tour, with the new leg scheduled to take place from October 18, 2023, to June 20, 2024, across North America, Oceania, Europe, and the UK. The new leg consists of 50 concert dates as of now.

The brothers announced the new tour, which will feature the band's performance of their five most popular albums, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Verified Fan presale registration is open now through Monday, July 31, at 10 p.m. ET for those interested in North American tour dates through Live Nation. The presale begins on Thursday, August 3, and those who have been chosen can buy tickets at that time. Presale for the rest of the tour will be available from August 4, 2023.

General tickets for the North American and Europe shows will be available from August 4, 2023, and from August 8, 2023, for the rest of the tour. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the official website of the band (https://jonasbrothers.com/the-tour).

Jonas Brothers celebrate their previous albums with their tour

Jonas Brothers are celebrating their discography with their Five Albums One Night tour, even as they build momentum for their newly released album, The Album, as well. The newly released album has so far peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

The full list of dates and venues for the Jonas Brothers tour is given below:

October 18, 2023 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

October 20, 2023 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

October 22, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

October 23, 2023 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

October 27, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada at MGM Grand Garden Arena

October 28, 2023 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

October 29, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

November 2, 2023 – Fresno, California at Save Mart Center

November 4, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center

November 5, 2023 – Nampa, Idaho at Ford Idaho Center Arena

November 7, 2023 – Spokane, Washington State at Spokane Arena

November 9, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

November 10, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

November 11, 2023 Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada at Rogers Arena

November 14, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada at Rogers Place

November 16, 2023 – Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada at Canada Life Centre

November 17, 2023 – Grand Forks, North Dakota at Alerus Center

November 19, 2023 – St Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center

November 20, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

November 21, 2023 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

November 27, 2023 – Buffalo, New York at KeyBank Center

November 29, 2023 – Ottawa, Ontario, Canada at Canadian Tire Centre

December 1, 2023 – Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

December 2, 2023 – Albany, New York at MVP Arena

December 3, 2023 – Washington, DC at Capital One Arena

December 6, 2023 – Newark, New Jersey at Prudential Center

December 9, 2023 – Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center

February 27, 2024 – Auckland, New Zealand at Spark Arena

March 1, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

March 2, 2024 – Sydney, Australia at Qudos Bank Arena

March 5, 2024 – Brisbane, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

March 8, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

March 9, 2024 – Melbourne, Australia at Rod Laver Arena

May 18, 2024 – Oslo, Norway at Spektrum

May 20, 2024 – Copenhagen, Denmark at Royal Arena

May 21, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Barclays Arena

May 22, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Lanxess Arena

May 25, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain at Palau Sant Jordi

May 27, 2024 – Lyon, France at LDLC Arena

May 28, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Mediolanum Forum

May 30, 2024 – Krakow, Poland at TAURON Arena

June 1, 2024 – Vienna, Austria at Stadthalle

June 2, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at O2 arena

June 3, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Olympiahalle

June 4, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Hallenstadion

June 7, 2024 – Paris, France at Accor Arena

June 8, 2024 – Antwerp, Belgium at Sportpaleis

June 10, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

June 12, 2024 – London, United Kingdom at The O2

June 15, 2024 – Birmingham, United Kingdom at Utilita Arena

June 16, 2024 – Glasgow, United Kingdom at OVO Hydro

June 17, 2023 – Manchester, United Kingdom at Co-op Live Arena

June 19, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland at 3Arena

June 20, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at SSE Arena

More about Jonas Brothers and their music career

Jonas Brothers started their career with appearances on the Disney Channel, which subsequently resulted in their starring in the Disney-produced musical duology, Camp Rock.

Jonas Brothers released their debut studio album, It's About Time, on August 8, 2006. The album was a modest success as it sold over only 123,000 copies in the US after a year of release.

Jonas Brothers achieved commercial acclaim with their third studio album, A Little Bit Longer, which was released on August 12, 2008. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the US and Canadian album charts.