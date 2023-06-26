BET Awards 2023: Complete list of winners as Beyoncé and SZA lead with most wins 

The 2023 edition of the BET Awards took place on June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The award ceremony was aired on the BET channel as well as on Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land, and VH1 at 8:00 pm ET.

Beyonce and SZA received the most wins in the televised and non-televised award categories at the BET Awards, including the prestigious Album of the Year category. Following the duo, Drake snagged three BET Awards wins, including the Best Male Group award.

Aside from the major winners at the The BET Awards, the Best Actress award was won by Angela Basset, while the Best New International Award was won by the Cameroonian-American singer-songwriter Libianca Fonji.

The full list of winners and nominations at the BET Awards 2023 is given below:

Album of the Year

Winner (TIE) – SOS by SZA

Winner (TIE) – Renaissance by Beyoncé

Anyways, Life’s Great – GloRilla

Breezy – Chris Brown

God Did – DJ Khaled

Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Winner – SZA

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Winner (TIE) – Chris Brown

Winner (TIE) – Usher

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Drake

The Weeknd

Best Group

Winner – Drake & 21 Savage

City Girls

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Winner – Wait For U – Future feat. Drake & Tems

Big Energy (Remix) – Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled

Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

Call Me Every Day – Chris Brown feat. Wizkid

Can’t Stop Won’t Stop – King Combs feat. Kodak Black

Creepin’ – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage

F.N.F. (Let’s Go) – Hitkidd & GloRilla

Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla & Cardi B

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Winner – Latto

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Winner – Kendrick Lamar

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

Winner – Kill Bill – SZA

We (Warm Embrace) – Chris Brown

2 Million Up – Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

About Damn Time – Lizzo

Bad Habit – Steve Lacy

First Class – Harlow

Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

Winner – Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Best New Artist

Winner – Coco Jones

Ambré

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Winner – Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Finished (Live) – Tamela Mann

I’ve Got Joy – CeCe Winans

Kingdom – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore

New – Tye Tribbett

One Moment From Glory – Yolanda Adams

The Better Benediction (Pt.2) – PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Viewer’s Choice Award

Winner – Break My Soul – Beyoncé

About Damn Time – Lizzo

First Class – Jack Harlow

Jimmy Cooks – Drake feat 21 Savage

Kill Bill – SZA

Last Last – Burna Boy

Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj

Wait For U – Future feat. Drake & Tems

Best International Act

Winner – Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Winner – Libianca (Cameroon)

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

Winner – Break My Soul – Beyoncé

About Damn Time – Lizzo

Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice

Her – Megan Thee Stallion

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson

Players – Coi Leray

Special – Lizzo

Best Movie

Winner – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Winner – Damson Idris

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Winner – Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Winner – Marsai Martin

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Winner – Angel Reese

Alexis Morris

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha’carri Richardson

Sportsman of the Year Award

Winner – Jalen Hurts

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry

BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Busta Rhymes

More about the BET Awards and its 2023 edition

BET Awards celebrated 22 years of their foundation this year. The first award was held in 2001, and the 2023 edition featured the largest number of award categories since 2017.

The BET Awards trophy was inspired by the words aspire, ascend, and achieve and was designed by sculptor Carlos "Mare139" Rodriguez. The award is manufactured by New York based manufacturer The Society Awards.

The BET Awards was first held at the Paris Las Vegas resort on the Las Vegas strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award then moved venues to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, where it was held till 2006. From 2006 to 2012, the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, hosted the awards, before it moved to its present venue at the Microsoft Theater in 2013.

