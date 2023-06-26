BET Awards 2023: Complete list of winners as Beyoncé and SZA lead with most wins 

The 2023 edition of the BET Awards took place on June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The award ceremony was aired on the BET channel as well as on Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land, and VH1 at 8:00 pm ET.
Beyonce and SZA received the most wins in the televised and non-televised award categories at the BET Awards, including the prestigious Album of the Year category. Following the duo, Drake snagged three BET Awards wins, including the Best Male Group award.
BET Awards 2023 full list of winners and nominations
Aside from the major winners at the The BET Awards, the Best Actress award was won by Angela Basset, while the Best New International Award was won by the Cameroonian-American singer-songwriter Libianca Fonji.
The full list of winners and nominations at the BET Awards 2023 is given below:
Album of the Year
- Winner (TIE) – SOS by SZA
- Winner (TIE) – Renaissance by Beyoncé
- Anyways, Life’s Great – GloRilla
- Breezy – Chris Brown
- God Did – DJ Khaled
- Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage
- Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
- Winner – SZA
- Ari Lennox
- Beyoncé
- Coco Jones
- H.E.R.
- Lizzo
- Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
- Winner (TIE) – Chris Brown
- Winner (TIE) – Usher
- Blxst
- Brent Faiyaz
- Burna Boy
- Drake
- The Weeknd
Best Group
- Winner – Drake & 21 Savage
- City Girls
- Dvsn
- FLO
- Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- Quavo & Takeoff
- Wanmor
Best Collaboration
- Winner – Wait For U – Future feat. Drake & Tems
- Big Energy (Remix) – Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
- Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
- Call Me Every Day – Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
- Can’t Stop Won’t Stop – King Combs feat. Kodak Black
- Creepin’ – Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage
- F.N.F. (Let’s Go) – Hitkidd & GloRilla
- Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla & Cardi B
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
- Winner – Latto
- Cardi B
- Coi Leray
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
- Winner – Kendrick Lamar
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Lil Baby
Video of the Year
- Winner – Kill Bill – SZA
- We (Warm Embrace) – Chris Brown
- 2 Million Up – Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
- About Damn Time – Lizzo
- Bad Habit – Steve Lacy
- First Class – Harlow
- Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla & Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
- Winner – Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
- A$AP Rocky for AWGE
- Benny Boom
- Burna Boy
- Cole Bennett
- Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
- Director X
Best New Artist
- Winner – Coco Jones
- Ambré
- Doechii
- FLO
- GloRilla
- Ice Spice
- Lola Brooke
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
- Winner – Bless Me – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
- Finished (Live) – Tamela Mann
- I’ve Got Joy – CeCe Winans
- Kingdom – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore
- New – Tye Tribbett
- One Moment From Glory – Yolanda Adams
- The Better Benediction (Pt.2) – PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
- Winner – Break My Soul – Beyoncé
- About Damn Time – Lizzo
- First Class – Jack Harlow
- Jimmy Cooks – Drake feat 21 Savage
- Kill Bill – SZA
- Last Last – Burna Boy
- Super Freaky Girl – Nicki Minaj
- Wait For U – Future feat. Drake & Tems
Best International Act
- Winner – Burna Boy (Nigeria)
- Aya Nakamura (France)
- Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
- Central Cee (UK)
- Ella Mai (UK)
- Ko (South Africa)
- L7nnon (Brazil)
- Stormzy (UK)
- Tiakola (France)
- Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
- Winner – Libianca (Cameroon)
- Asake (Nigeria)
- Camidoh (Ghana)
- Flo (UK)
- Maureen (France)
- MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
- Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
- Raye (UK)
- Werenoi (France)
BET Her
- Winner – Break My Soul – Beyoncé
- About Damn Time – Lizzo
- Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2 – Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice
- Her – Megan Thee Stallion
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
- Players – Coi Leray
- Special – Lizzo
Best Movie
- Winner – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Creed 3
- Emancipation
- Nope
- The Woman King
- Till
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Best Actor
- Winner – Damson Idris
- Amin Joseph
- Brian Tyree Henry
- Daniel Kaluuya
- Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
- Donald Glover
- Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
- Winner – Angela Bassett
- Coco Jones
- Janelle James
- Janelle Monáe
- Keke Palmer
- Viola Davis
- Zendaya
Youngstars Award
- Winner – Marsai Martin
- Akira Akbar
- Alaya High
- Demi Singleton
- Genesis Denise
- Thaddeus J. Mixson
- Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
- Winner – Angel Reese
- Alexis Morris
- Allyson Felix
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
- Winner – Jalen Hurts
- Aaron Judge
- Bubba Wallace
- Gervonta Davis
- Lebron James
- Patrick Mahomes
- Stephen Curry
BET Lifetime Achievement Award
- Busta Rhymes
More about the BET Awards and its 2023 edition
BET Awards celebrated 22 years of their foundation this year. The first award was held in 2001, and the 2023 edition featured the largest number of award categories since 2017.
The BET Awards trophy was inspired by the words aspire, ascend, and achieve and was designed by sculptor Carlos "Mare139" Rodriguez. The award is manufactured by New York based manufacturer The Society Awards.
The BET Awards was first held at the Paris Las Vegas resort on the Las Vegas strip in Las Vegas, Nevada. The award then moved venues to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, where it was held till 2006. From 2006 to 2012, the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, hosted the awards, before it moved to its present venue at the Microsoft Theater in 2013.