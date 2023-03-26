SZA x SKIMS 'Fits Everybody' campaign and collective: Price and more details explored 

There's no denying the popularity and success of Kim Kardashian's solution-wear line, SKIMS. The brand makes a variety of everyday and casual shapewear products, including leggings and underwear. For the latest collection, the brand partnered with SZA to be the face of its new 'Fits Everybody' selection.

The newly launched SZA’s 'Fits Everybody' collection is easily purchasable from SKIMS’ official website. With varying price ranges, all the items will be offered in sizes ranging from XXS to 4XL.

SZA fronts New SKIMS 'Fits Everybody' campaign featuring loungewear and lingerie collection

Take a look at the star's latest campaign (Image via Instagram/@skims)

The most recent celebrity to embrace the shapewear craze is SZA. The Grammy-winning musician arrived on the scene earlier this week, starring in Kim Kardashian's most recent SKIMS advertisement.

SZA fronted the campaign for SKIMS' 'Fits Everybody' line while posing leisurely in a matching set of dark brown lingerie. The artist displays a variety of garments, including body suits, bras, and underwear. Greg Swales took the campaign's photos, which were released just as SZA finished up her last stop at the Forum in Los Angeles.

SZA announced in a statement that she was the most recent international celebrity to be signed by SKIMS. She expressed her excitement for the collab, saying,

“I’m excited to be in SKIMS’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and s*xy.”

Since the launch of the campaign, the business has worked hard to associate itself with the most influential figures in popular culture. Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannó from The White Lotus have previously worked with SKIMS. There are sizes available in the current 'Fits Everybody' collection ranging from XXS to 4XL.

In a statement, Kim Kardashian highlighted her latest partnership with SZA,

“SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign.”

Items offered under the new 'Fits Everybody' collection

Square Neck Bodysuit can be availed for $58.

Cami Bodysuit can be easily bought for $58.

T-shirt Bodysuit is priced at $62.

Long Sleeve Crew-neck Bodysuit is marked with a selling price tag of $68.

High-neck Bodysuit will cost you $58.

Slip dress is priced at $62.

Super Cropped t-shirt can be bought for $42.

T-shirt is marked with a $48 price label.

Lace long Slip Dress is priced at $84.

Long sleeve t-shirt can be availed for $54.

Lace Cami Bodysuit is offered with a retail price tag of $64.

Turtleneck Top can be purchased for $56.

Lace Onesie is priced for $68.

Lace Slipdress is being sold for $68.

Triangle Bralette is marked with a price label of $34.

Unlined Demi Bra can be bought for $44.

Bandeau is priced at $28.

Scoop Bralette is being sold for $34.

Racerback Bralette is priced at $38.

T-shirt bra is priced at $52.

Push-up bra can be bought for $54.

Lace Underwire bra is priced at $52.

High-neck bralette can be bought for $38.

Lace Triangle Bralette is priced at $38.

Skimpy Scoop Bralette is marked with a retail price tag of $34.

Full Brief can be availed for $20.

Dipped Front Thong is priced at $18.

Cheeky Brief can be easily bought for $20.

High-waisted Thong is marked with a $18 price tag.

Boy Short is priced at $22.

T-String thong can be availed for $14.

String Bikini is offered with a selling price tag of $18.

Micro thong is marked with a selling price label of $14.

Hipster can be availed for $20.

Lace String Thong is priced at $16.

Lace Dipped Thong is being sold for $18.

Don’t miss out on the latest collection that offers multiple colors and sizing options. For more future launches of the brand, you can easily sign up on their webpage.

Poll : 0 votes