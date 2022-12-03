Where to buy SZA x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal and Crush Clog? Release date, price, and more details explored 

Crocs has once again joined forces with sensational singer Solána Imani Rowe, aka SZA to launch a brand new winter-appropriate footwear collection. This two-piece lineup has been made using denim overlays.

Fans can now start participating in SZA x Crocs by dropping a text on 812-SZA-CROC for an opportunity to win a set of the latest offerings. Recipients will be notified by December 5, 2022, while others will be directed to the label's official webpage the following day to participate in the online lottery.

Interested readers can visit the footwear labels' online store from December 6, 2022, 12 pm ET through December 8, 2022, 12 pm ET to enter the draw for an opportunity to procure the SZA x Crocs Classic Crush Clog and Classic Cozzzy Sandal. If selected, fans will be contacted, and each buyer is only allowed to purchase one pair.

The collaborative Classic Crush Clog will be offered with a retail price tag of $75, whereas the Classic Cozzzy Sandal will be priced at $80 per pair.

SZA x Crocs Cozzzy Sandal and Crush Clog will be offered with denim overlays

SZA's new line of foam clogs comes just before the release of her next studio album, S.O.S.

The R&B singer first collaborated with Crocs in May to acknowledge Mental Health Awareness Month. Now, she's focusing on Y2K fashion for the Cozzzy Sandal and Crush Clog.

The collab’s description, as mentioned on the clogs label’s website, reads:

“SZA is back with another collab, and this time she is showing off her jeans on two new Classics in the Crocs line: the Cozzzy Sandal and Crush Clog. Both are covered with distinct Jibbitz™ charms that SZA picked personally, looking good on top of denim-printed designs.”

Both models are a tribute to the fashion trends of the early 2000s. The Cozzzy Sandal comes wrapped in a denim fabric and has a furry inner lining ideal during the approaching cold winter months. Similar to her preceding pair of woodgrain foam clogs, this new pair also includes fun Jibbitz trinkets emblematic of the retro fad, such as a flip phone, floppy disc, and puka shells.

The Classic Clog has been transformed by SZA into the Crush Clog. In order to further amplify the Y2K theme, distressed denim motifs are also added to the top, while the midsoles are entirely white.

The rapper shared information about the arrival of the collab collection via her Instagram account. The caption read,

“SOOOOO we back with @Crocs with collab 2! making all your denim print dreams come true”

Set your reminders for the newly fashioned denim clogs collection that will be purchasable soon in December. To stay posted on these foam clogs limited edition drop sign up to the footwear label’s official website to receive quick updates on the launch.

