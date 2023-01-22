Drake and 21 Savage Tour 2023: Leaked screenshots dates send fans into a frenzy 

Drake and 21 Savage, who recently collaborated on the album Her Loss, are likely to hit the road this year. The rappers will reportedly commence their tour this summer, which is titled It’s All A Blur.

The speculated tour dates were reportedly leaked by Twitter account OnThinIce, which is known to leak similar information, as per Hot New Hip Hop. The leaks have also mentioned cities including Chicago, Detroit, Glendale, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Inglewood and Las Vegas, among others.

As per the leaks, the said tour will kick off on May 26 at Chicago’s Grand Chapiteau at Soldier Field, and will end on July 16 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

WhatsOnRap @whatsonrap . Y’all pulling up?? Drake & 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour Dates 🦉. Y’all pulling up?? Drake & 21 Savage’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour Dates 🦉🔪. Y’all pulling up?? 👀 https://t.co/sYudXmI6Zk

The Trust Issues singer, in several interviews, has confirmed that he will go on tour in 2023. The God’s Plan singer during a live stream on the website Stake noted:

“Tour. Ah, man, I can’t wait. You know, it’s so unfortunate. The other day I was rehearsing a bunch of days and one of the shows got pushed back,” he said. “But yeah, man, I’m just looking forward to going. It’s like one thing to make the music but to see it is the most gratifying feeling.”

Fans react on leaks about Drake and 21 Savage's tour

Fans were excited over the leaks and rumors of Drake and 21 Savage's speculated tour. Some also noted that they did not care about how much money they would have to spend, they will be at the front row of the tour.

Ali @aliluciaaa Idc how much I have to spend I will be front row at the Drake x 21 tour Idc how much I have to spend I will be front row at the Drake x 21 tour

Dallas Entertainment @DallasTxEnt

Drake x 21 Savage



July 16th

AT&T Stadium It’s All A Blur TourDrake x 21 SavageJuly 16thAT&T Stadium It’s All A Blur Tour 🎤 Drake x 21 SavageJuly 16th 📍 AT&T Stadium https://t.co/XjxY4uoAQN

Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 @DrakeChart Rumors and Leaks are suggesting Drake and 21 Savage will tour together this summer.



“It’s a Blur” Rumors and Leaks are suggesting Drake and 21 Savage will tour together this summer.“It’s a Blur” https://t.co/MlzziBnLpM

Drake says he is excited to hit the road with 21 Savage

The In My Feelings singer on a SiriusXM radio show called Table For One, had also noted that he would go on tour this year:

“I’m excited for tour. I’m excited for tours just another opportunity for me to be with my brother and, just, I mean sh*t our set that night is going to be dangerous.”

He recently performed at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, which was presented by SiriusXM and is scheduled to perform another show on January 22. Addressing the crowd, he said that he might hit the road and release another album. He said:

“We’re gonna be out on the road this summer. I hope I can strike up more emotions for you. Maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one. Who knows.”

Drake and 21 Savage said that they helped each other with the 'Her Loss' album

The two artists whose song Rich Flex, became the subject of a meme, earlier said that they helped each other with their verses on the album Her Loss.

Speaking on Sirius XM’s Sound 42 show, 21 Savage said:

“I ain’t gon cap, Drake wrote some of my verses on this album. These facts."

The rapper on the show said that he encouraged Drake to be more unfiltered in Her Loss.

“You know I’m pointing it out, like when he send me the songs, I’m pointing out what I heard. I’m tellin’ him like, ‘Yeah n***a, talk that shit.’ You know I’m gassing him. I’m behind him. Whatever he standing on, I’m standing on it too. Say what you feel, n***a.”

Adding to that conversation, Drake said:

“By the way, you also helped me with sh*t too.”

Her Loss is not the first collaborative work between the two artists. The two artists have previously collaborated on various songs, including Sneakin, Mr. Right Now and Knife Talk.

Poll : 0 votes